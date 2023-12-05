Türkiye aims to boost Saudi trade to $30 billion: Minister

Türkiye aims to boost Saudi trade to $30 billion: Minister

ANKARA
Türkiye aims to boost Saudi trade to $30 billion: Minister

Türkiye aims to increase its bilateral trade volume with Saudi Arabia to $10 billion in the medium-term and further up to $30 billion in the long term, Trade Minister Ömer Bolat has said.

The trade between the two countries grew 41 percent last year to $6.5 billion, while in the first 11 months of 2023 the bilateral trade volume reached $6.2 billion, according to the minister.

Boosting the trade eventually to $30 billion is the strategic target of the two countries, Bolat said, speaking at the opening ceremony of the Türkiye-Saudi Arabia Business Forum in Istanbul.

Turkish companies are reliable partners of Saudi Arabia, especially in apparel, textile, machinery, food and defense industry products, he noted.

“Saudi Arabia is an important supplier for our country, in petroleum products, chemicals and iron and steel.”

Bolat added that to date Turkish contractors have undertaken 400 projects in Saudi Arabia, worth $28 billion, contributing to the development of Saudi Arabia.

Saudi Arabia’s private investments in Türkiye have totaled $2 billion, according to the minister.

Türkiye provides a suitable environment to encourage Saudi investments, he said, noting that 1,400 Saudi companies have been established in the country.

“We will continue to work to give a new impetus to our cooperation with the principle of common benefit and to bring our trade volume closer to its potential,” he wrote on the social media platform X.

“I believe that with the mutual contacts of Turkish and Saudi businesspeople and the strong support of our governments, we will open new pages in all areas of trade, investment and economy in the coming period.”

boost,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Annual inflation rises to near 62 percent

Annual inflation rises to near 62 percent
LATEST NEWS

  1. Annual inflation rises to near 62 percent

    Annual inflation rises to near 62 percent

  2. Auto sales rise 40 percent in November

    Auto sales rise 40 percent in November

  3. Türkiye warns Israel over plan against Hamas on Turkish soil

    Türkiye warns Israel over plan against Hamas on Turkish soil

  4. Fidan set to meet Blinken in Gaza contact group's visit

    Fidan set to meet Blinken in Gaza contact group's visit

  5. İYİ Party refuses election alliance with CHP

    İYİ Party refuses election alliance with CHP
Recommended
Annual inflation rises to near 62 percent

Annual inflation rises to near 62 percent
Auto sales rise 40 percent in November

Auto sales rise 40 percent in November
4 Turkish firms among top 100 arms companies

4 Turkish firms among top 100 arms companies
Gold jumps to record on rate cut bets but equities struggle

Gold jumps to record on rate cut bets but equities struggle
Regional tourism a casualty in Israel-Hamas conflict

Regional tourism a casualty in Israel-Hamas conflict
Türkiye’s exports reach $233 bln in 11 months

Türkiye’s exports reach $233 bln in 11 months
WORLD Colombia and ELN rebels start fifth round of peace talks

Colombia and ELN rebels start fifth round of peace talks

The Colombian government and rebels from the National Liberation Army (ELN) started a fifth round of peace talks in Mexico City, the Mexican Ministry of Foreign Affairs said Monday.
ECONOMY Annual inflation rises to near 62 percent

Annual inflation rises to near 62 percent

Türkiye’s annual inflation rate quickened from 61.36 percent in October to 61.98 percent in November, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) has said.
SPORTS Chess federation, İşbank kick off centennial cup

Chess federation, İşbank kick off centennial cup

In a celebration of the centennial anniversary of the Turkish Republic, the Turkish Chess Federation, in collaboration with private lender İşbank, has inaugurated a chess cup featuring a stellar lineup of 12 prominent chess athletes.