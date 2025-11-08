Türkiye aims to boost number of EU-registered delicacies to 60 next year

ANKARA

Türkiye is stepping up efforts to increase the number of its traditional products registered with the European Union (EU) as geographical indications, aiming to raise the current total of 40 to 60 by next year.

The country’s list of EU-recognized products recently grew with the addition of Hatay’s “kaytaz böreği,” a small pastry filled with minced meat, onions and spices, and Gaziantep’s “lahmacun,” a thin flatbread topped with minced meat and herbs often referred to as “Turkish pizza.”

Other well-known Turkish products already protected under the geographical indication system include Gaziantep baklava, Aydın fig, Malatya apricot and Ezine cheese.

A geographical indication registration under the EU system certifies that a product originates from a specific region and possesses qualities or a reputation linked to that origin. This protection helps preserve cultural heritage, ensures authenticity for consumers and provides economic value for local producers.

Authorities expect the number of EU-certified products to climb to 45 by the end of this year at the first stage.

This push comes as the country plans to strengthen its intellectual property framework by improving innovation, protecting creators’ rights both domestically and internationally and promoting the commercialization of unique, high-value products.

As part of the efforts to step up the process, institutions applying for EU geographical indications will receive preparation support, while local pilot products will be selected for branding training and roadmap development.

Statistical data will be gathered to identify products with the highest export potential to the EU.

Türkiye also plans to incorporate artificial intelligence into registration processes by identifying requirements and developing a roadmap for implementation.