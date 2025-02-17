Türkiye, AIIB sign deal for $5 billion in financing

Türkiye, AIIB sign deal for $5 billion in financing

ANKARA
Türkiye, AIIB sign deal for $5 billion in financing

The Finance Ministry announced on Monday that it signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) for $5 billion in financing.

The financing from the AIIB will be used for public sector projects in three years, the ministry said in a statement.

“By continuing to implement our program with determination, we will further increase the access of both the public and private sectors to foreign financing under favorable conditions,” Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek wrote on X, commenting on the deal.

The MoU was signed by Şimşek and Jin Liqun, the president of the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank, on Monday in Saudi Arabia’s Al Ula.

The deal will strengthen the strong partnership between Türkiye and AIIB, making significant contributions to projects aimed at sustainable and green development, the Finance Ministry said.

“Development-focused projects will be supported in many areas, primarily energy, transportation, the real sector, export financing, health, and water management,” it added.

An additional $5 billion in financing will also be provided for private sector projects in the future, according to the ministry.

“Thus, while increasing resource diversity for our real sector and exporters, appropriate conditional financing will be provided for infrastructure and superstructure projects in various sectors and regions,” it said.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Ukraine will not participate in Russia-US talks in Saudi Arabia: Zelensky

Ukraine will not participate in Russia-US talks in Saudi Arabia: Zelensky
LATEST NEWS

  1. Ukraine will not participate in Russia-US talks in Saudi Arabia: Zelensky

    Ukraine will not participate in Russia-US talks in Saudi Arabia: Zelensky

  2. Europe leaders battle for unity after Trump shock

    Europe leaders battle for unity after Trump shock

  3. İmamoğlu slams new indictment, political ban threat

    İmamoğlu slams new indictment, political ban threat

  4. First lady hails success of female entrepreneurs in Türkiye

    First lady hails success of female entrepreneurs in Türkiye

  5. Kurtulmuş meets with Japan crown prince in Tokyo

    Kurtulmuş meets with Japan crown prince in Tokyo
Recommended
Budget posts 139 billion Turkish Liras of deficit

Budget posts 139 billion Turkish Liras of deficit
Number of women on company boards rises slightly: Report

Number of women on company boards rises slightly: Report
Auto industry’s production down, capacity usage falls

Auto industry’s production down, capacity usage falls
Finance Ministry puts red meat firms under spotlight

Finance Ministry puts red meat firms under spotlight
Japan’s 2024 growth slows despite stronger fourth quarter

Japan’s 2024 growth slows despite stronger fourth quarter
S Korea removes DeepSeek from local app stores

S Korea removes DeepSeek from local app stores
WORLD Ukraine will not participate in Russia-US talks in Saudi Arabia: Zelensky

Ukraine will not participate in Russia-US talks in Saudi Arabia: Zelensky

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Monday that Kiev will neither take part in the Russia-U.S. talks scheduled for Feb. 18 in Saudi Arabia, nor recognize any outcomes concerning Ukraine.

ECONOMY Türkiye, AIIB sign deal for $5 billion in financing

Türkiye, AIIB sign deal for $5 billion in financing

The Finance Ministry announced on Monday that it signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) for $5 billion in financing.
SPORTS Alperen Şengün makes history as 2nd Turkish player to become an NBA All-Star

Alperen Şengün makes history as 2nd Turkish player to become an NBA All-Star

Houston Rockets center Alperen Şengün was named an NBA All-Star for the first time in his career on Thursday.
﻿