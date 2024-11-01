Türkiye AI summit discuss future of artificial intelligence

ISTANBUL
The seventh annual Türkiye AI Summit, organized by the Türkiye AI Initiative (TRAI), brought together 1,300 participants from 280 institutions in Istanbul on Thursday under the theme "AI: More real than ever."

Halil Aksu, founder of TRAI, emphasized that artificial intelligence has progressed from concept to reality, creating tangible effects across various sectors.

The event, supported by major tech companies including Meta, Yandex, AWS, Google, and Microsoft, focused on key topics such as large language models, open-source AI, industrial applications of AI, and solutions offered by AI startups.

Aksu highlighted the importance of developing Turkish language AI models and positioned TRAI as the gateway to Türkiye's AI ecosystem. He stressed that a future without AI is now as unthinkable as one without electricity or the internet.

The summit featured panel discussions on AI's future impact on innovation, e-commerce, digital transformation, and startup ecosystems. While the first day was held in person, the second day will be conducted virtually.

The gathering comes at a time when Türkiye is intensifying its efforts to establish itself as a significant player in the global AI landscape, with a focus on developing locally relevant AI solutions and fostering innovation in the field.

