Türkiye achieves milestone in international space governance

ANKARA

In a significant boost to Türkiye's space diplomacy, Turkish Space Agency (TUA) President Yusuf Kıraç has been unanimously elected to chair the Asia-Pacific Space Cooperation Organization (APSCO) Council for the 2026-2027 term, marking the first time a Turkish official holds the position.

The Industry and Technology Ministry announced the development in a statement on Sunday, following Kıraç's election at APSCO's 19th Council Meeting in Bangkok.

The ministry hailed it as a historic milestone that underscores Türkiye's expanding role in regional and global space affairs.

APSCO focuses on advancing peaceful space utilization, capacity building, joint satellite initiatives, training programs and technical collaborations among its members.

The ministry noted Türkiye's growing contributions to these areas through diplomatic, technical and academic engagements.

TUA's involvement has elevated Türkiye as a key player in collaborative projects, human resource development and data-sharing efforts, according to the statement.

Kıraç's leadership is anticipated to strengthen Türkiye's influence within APSCO, fostering deeper multilateral work on satellite and ground systems while enhancing regional space capabilities via joint endeavors.

The ministry also highlighted Kıraç's recent election as vice president of the International Astronautical Federation (IAF) at the 76th International Astronautical Congress in Sydney, another first for a Turkish representative in the organization's leadership.

"Taken together – the APSCO Council presidency, IAF vice presidency and Türkiye's hosting of IAC 2026 in Antalya – these developments clearly demonstrate the comprehensive rise in Türkiye's diplomatic, institutional and scientific capacities in space," the ministry said.

"This three-pillar structure illustrates that Türkiye is not only advancing space technologies but also emerging as an active actor in global space diplomacy and governance," it added.