Foreign wedding travelers bring $3 billion boost to Türkiye’s economy

ISTANBUL

Foreign visitors traveling to Türkiye for weddings have contributed 2.6 billion euros ($3 billion) to the economy in 2024, according to a sector representative.

Türkiye International Events Association (TUED) President Meltem Tepeler, who says the sector has evolved from wedding tourism into a broader celebration tourism market.

Guests now stay at least a week and spend a minimum of 3,000 euros per day on food, shopping and activities, she noted.

The global celebration tourism industry, valued at 56.3 billion euros in 2025, is projected to reach 162.1 billion euros by 2029, with Türkiye emerging as one of its fastest-rising destinations.

Tepeler, who organizes weddings for affluent families abroad, said the sector’s business volume could expand fivefold in the medium term.

His team conducts 35-40 weddings annually, though demand in 2025 stands at around 25 events, with a major Indonesian ceremony planned on Büyükada, the largest of the Princes' Islands, in 2026.

Wedding budgets in Türkiye range from 25,000 euros to 6-7 million euros, yet guest spending far exceeds event costs: Groups of 300-400 visitors often stay three to seven nights, with room rates starting at 1,000 euros per night. Some even purchase property after the celebration.

Türkiye’s main client base comprises families from Pakistan, Southeast Asia, Lebanon and Europe, as well as Middle Eastern-origin families from the United States, while interest from Saudi Arabia is steadily rising.

Tepeler said tensions between India and Pakistan have affected the Indian market, although three Indian weddings were still held this year.

Competing destinations include Thailand and the UAE, while Greece, Italy and Spain attract mid-scale weddings due to lower costs and Türkiye’s 20 percent value-added tax, which she described as a major obstacle.