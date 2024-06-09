Türkiye achieves historic export milestones: Erdoğan

ISTANBUL

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has declared a remarkable leap in Türkiye's export performance, emphasizing that what the country exported in a week in 2002, it now exports in a single day.

Speaking at the 31st Ordinary General Assembly of the Turkish Exporters Assembly (TİM) and the Champions of Export Award Ceremony at the Haliç Congress Center, Erdoğan lauded the progress made by Turkish exporters.

Erdoğan commended the nation’s exporters, stating, “Together, we have transformed Türkiye from a nation exporting $36 billion annually to a position where we achieve weekly export figures in just one day.” He highlighted his long-standing support for exporters, promising continued backing from his administration.

In his speech, Erdoğan expressed gratitude to the exporters for their contributions to the economy, noting that their success should be celebrated as it paves the way for further achievements. He mentioned that in 2023, Türkiye set a record with $355 billion in total exports, marking a significant milestone in the country’s economic history.

Erdoğan outlined the government's efforts to support exporters, including increasing the capital of Turk Eximbank to provide more support and introducing new incentives and supports to address financing issues faced by companies. He emphasized that the government has facilitated exporters’ efforts by negotiating trade agreements and organizing international trade events.

The president also announced a reduction in the foreign currency exchange obligation for exporters from 40 percent to 30 percent, effective immediately. He highlighted the importance of this measure in supporting exporters and enhancing their competitiveness.

Erdoğan shared optimistic projections for 2024, aiming to achieve $267 billion in goods exports and $110 billion in services exports. He stressed the importance of maintaining a production-based growth model, focusing on exports to ensure the country’s economic stability and growth.

In addition to discussing export figures, Erdoğan touched on the broader economic context, noting a decrease in the foreign trade deficit and an improvement in the current account deficit. He attributed these positive trends to the government's policies and the resilience of Turkish exporters.

The president also highlighted Türkiye's increasing global competitiveness, mentioning a significant drop in the country’s CDS premium and a positive outlook from credit rating agencies. He expressed confidence in attracting more international investments and strengthening Türkiye's industrial policies.

Concluding his speech, Erdoğan urged exporters to continue their efforts and assured them of the government's unwavering support. He emphasized the importance of collaboration and resilience in achieving Türkiye’s economic goals, promising that the government would remain a steadfast partner in their endeavors.

The ceremony concluded with Erdoğan congratulating all the companies and individuals receiving awards for their outstanding export achievements, reinforcing the message that Türkiye’s economic future looks bright thanks to the relentless efforts of its exporters.