Türkiye a key player in global politics: Serbian minister

ISTANBUL

Serbian Information Minister Dejan Ristic emphasized that Türkiye plays a crucial role on the global political, economic, and security fronts.

Ristic told Anadolu Agency that Türkiye is one among the key actors on the international political and also on economic and security scene," reaffirming Serbia’s strong commitment to a productive relationship with Ankara.

He highlighted that the relationship between Türkiye and Serbia is built on openness and mutual respect, saying the bilateral ties have been "traditionally very friendly, very open, without hidden agendas," and have progressed at an accelerated pace in recent years compared to past decades.

"We are very happy because of that. We see Türkiye as a real friend of Serbia and someone who understands Serbia and supports Serbia in many ways," he continued.

"Again, Türkiye is a country that understands the situation in the whole region of the Balkans and of course, in the whole region of former Yugoslavia," Ristic added.

He expressed that Serbia would like to see Türkiye become even more involved in promoting peace, not just in the region, but across Europe.

Ristic noted that Türkiye's presence in Serbia is at its highest point, spanning various sectors such as economy, culture, trade, tourism, and information.

He mentioned that Serbia is eager to strengthen its own presence in Türkiye, particularly in economic, political, tourism, cultural, and communication sectors.

On the cultural front, Ristic stated, "We share a lot in common. We share very similar culture, tradition, and a way of life. We share values as well," recognizing the positive impact of Turkish presence in Serbia.

Regarding tourism, he pointed out the large volume of exchanges between the two countries and expressed optimism about continuing to improve this cooperation in the future.

Ristic also expressed Serbia’s openness to collaborating with Türkiye and the EU on artificial intelligence (AI), recognizing both the challenges and opportunities AI presents.