Türkiye 4th most popular global tourist destination

ISTANBUL
Türkiye is ranked fourth globally among tourism destinations in 2022, according to a leading international tourism organization.

According to the World Tourism Organization (UNWTO), 963 million people traveled in 2022, while the total expenditure was $1.1 trillion.

The Mediterranean was the most preferred region with 28 percent, while France was the country that hosts the most tourists in the world with 80 million. With 50.5 million visitors, Türkiye ranked fourth after the United States.

According to the UNWTO report on world tourism data for 2022, the global tourism mobility in 2022 was 34 percent behind 2019. While the report stated that 963 million tourists traveled worldwide in 2022, the most preferred countries for these people were France, Spain, the U.S. and Türkiye.

In the report, while the total global tourism revenue in 2022 was announced as $1.1 trillion, the average per capita tourist income was measured as $1,051. Türkiye ranked seventh in terms of average per capita tourist income at $816.

Sixty-seven percent of the world’s 963 million tourists preferred Europe, while 16 percent preferred America, 10 percent Asia, 7 percent the Middle East and 5 percent Africa.

