Turkish works translated with TEDA project

ISTANBUL
Culture and Tourism Ministry’s TEDA project, which supports the publication of Turkish works in foreign languages, has enabled the translation of thousands of titles over the past two decades, Culture and Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy has announced.

Sharing details of the support provided to promote Turkish literature internationally, Ersoy noted that the Project to Support the Promotion of Turkish Culture, Arts and Literature Abroad (TEDA), launched in 2005, facilitates the translation, publication and promotion of classical and contemporary Turkish works by foreign publishers.

Between 2005 and 2025, Ersoy said, 1,027 publishers from 99 countries received support under the TEDA program for the translation and publication of 4,465 works into 64 different languages. Of the titles that received pre-publication support, 3,576 had been published and reached readers as of 2025.

Ersoy said 141 of the supported works were in the field of poetry, adding that since 2021, translations of 30 works by 23 poets into 15 languages have been backed.

“As part of the ticket support scheme launched in 2023 to help promote authors whose works are published with TEDA support at international events such as talks and book signings, nine authors received support in 2023, seven in 2024 and one in 2025,” he said.

Ersoy also shared information on the Literary Works Support Project (EDES), which aims to encourage the production and publication of new and original literary works and support emerging writers. Under the program, financial support is provided to publishers that release debut literary works.

“Applications can be made in all literary genres. Publishers receiving support are required to pay 35 percent of the funding to the author,” Ersoy said. “So far, support has been provided for the publication of 579 works. Since 2014, 112 debut poetry books by 112 poets have been supported, while between 2020 and 2025, 75 poetry works by 75 poets received backing.”

 

