Turkish women hold rallies against male violence on Women’s Day

  • March 08 2022 07:00:00

Turkish women hold rallies against male violence on Women’s Day

ISTANBUL
Turkish women hold rallies against male violence on Women’s Day

On the occasion of International Women’s Day, observed to honor the social, political and cultural achievements and primarily rights of women worldwide, women in Turkey are holding rallies to mark the day and protest the rampant problem of male violence and sexism.

Hundreds of women gathered in major cities, speaking against patriarchy, sexism and gender-based discrimination.

A crowd with banners, posters and purple flags protested femicides and suspicious deaths of women in Istanbul’s Kadıköy district, one of the busiest hubs of the Turkish metropolis.

“We don’t shut up, we don’t fear, we don’t obey,” “Together we will win,” and “Down with the male-dominated capitalist system,” read the banners held by participants.

Demonstrations began with the speeches made by representatives of women’s organizations and continued with a torch-liting ceremony and traditional halay dances with music.

“Femicide can be prevented. We can fight inequality. We will do this with our organized struggle,” said a speaker, referring to the increase in the number of victims across the country.

Some 72 women were killed in 2022 alone in Turkey, according to a recent report released by the Kadın Cinayetlerini Durduracağız Platformu (We Will Stop Femicides Platform), an organization that monitors violence against women.

However, according to experts and activists, the number of unrecorded cases in the country could be far higher as femicides are often filed under “suicides” or “accidents.”

“Women in this country are constantly falling from heights. And there is always a man with them. And that man always has some strengths. There are men who think they can escape punishment,” the speaker added.

Meanwhile, some small-scale events were also held in the capital Ankara, the Aegean province of İzmir and the southern province of Adana on March 6.

‘Feminist night walk’

The largest of the traditional events to be held in line with the International Women’s Day celebrations will take place tonight with the participation of tens of thousands of women in major cities, including Istanbul, Ankara and İzmir.

Like every year, women will hold a “feminist night walk” on İstiklal Avenue in Istanbul and Sakarya Street in Ankara this year, marking the continuation of the world-renowned “Reclaim the Night” movement.

On March 8, public transport in some cities will be free for women all day long.

womens day, rally,

WORLD Russia recruiting Syrians to fight in Ukraine, Pentagon says

Russia recruiting Syrians to fight in Ukraine, Pentagon says
MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkish, Russian, Ukrainian top diplomats to meet in Antalya: Çavuşoğlu

    Turkish, Russian, Ukrainian top diplomats to meet in Antalya: Çavuşoğlu

  2. EU praises Turkey’s role in Ukraine, proposes cooperation

    EU praises Turkey’s role in Ukraine, proposes cooperation

  3. Simit-seller in suit attracts customers

    Simit-seller in suit attracts customers

  4. Greek PM due to visit Turkey

    Greek PM due to visit Turkey

  5. Blizzard to hit Istanbul on weekend

    Blizzard to hit Istanbul on weekend
Recommended
Blizzard to hit Istanbul on weekend

Blizzard to hit Istanbul on weekend
Stork visits old fisherman friend for 11th year running

Stork visits old fisherman friend for 11th year running
Over 20,000 Ukrainians arrive in Turkey, says top official

Over 20,000 Ukrainians arrive in Turkey, says top official
Turkish town being relocated for 7th time in its history

Turkish town being relocated for 7th time in its history
Weekly incidence rates rise in Istanbul, Ankara

Weekly incidence rates rise in Istanbul, Ankara
Ministry to give 1.8 mln Turkish Liras to support film projects

Ministry to give 1.8 mln Turkish Liras to support film projects
WORLD Russia recruiting Syrians to fight in Ukraine, Pentagon says

Russia recruiting Syrians to fight in Ukraine, Pentagon says

Russia is recruiting Syrians and other foreign fighters as it ramps up its assault on Ukraine, the Pentagon said on March 7. 
ECONOMY AutoFi closes $85 million in funding to accelerate growth

AutoFi closes $85 million in funding to accelerate growth

AutoFi, the leading commerce platform for digital automotive sales and financing, announced yesterday it has closed $85 million in funding valuing the company at nearly $700 million.
SPORTS 10-man Fenerbahçe holds Trabzonspor to draw

10-man Fenerbahçe holds Trabzonspor to draw

Turkish Süper Lig leader Trabzonspor was held to a 1-1 draw by 10-man Fenerbahçe on March 6, leaving behind a tough away game as the season’s end fast approaches.