Turkish Walter White busted after police operation

  • July 02 2020 11:49:00

Turkish Walter White busted after police operation

MUĞLA
Turkish Walter White busted after police operation

Police forces caught a suspect selling amphetamine and synthetic drug in the Aegean province of Muğla’s Marmaris district.

While some methamphetamine and drug pills were found in a body search, it turned out that the suspect was a 34-year-old science teacher called Sertuğ Zeki Bestel.

The teacher, who set up a methamphetamine sales network like Walter White, the lead character of Emmy award-winning American series “Breaking Bad” in the resort town, was detained.

Bestel, who did not accept the allegations against him, was ordered to be arrested by a Muğla court on charges of “drug trade.”

He was fired from a private school last year for allegedly using drugs, according to Demirören News Agency.

The teacher used to give students private lessons at their homes, the report said.

Turkey,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Court to announce Hagia Sophia decision in two weeks

    Court to announce Hagia Sophia decision in two weeks

  2. Erdoğan vows to take strict measures against social media platforms

    Erdoğan vows to take strict measures against social media platforms

  3. Almost 54 pct of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Istanbul, says minister

    Almost 54 pct of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Istanbul, says minister

  4. Turkish Airlines resumes flights to Italy, Bulgaria

    Turkish Airlines resumes flights to Italy, Bulgaria

  5. Top Turkish, German diplomats to discuss tourism

    Top Turkish, German diplomats to discuss tourism
Recommended
‘Gladiator bugs’ produced in lab to fight wasps

‘Gladiator bugs’ produced in lab to fight wasps
Turkish president pays first post-virus trip to Qatar

Turkish president pays first post-virus trip to Qatar
Istanbul’s ultrahigh television tower to be put into service this year

Istanbul’s ultrahigh television tower to be put into service this year
Opposition leaders exchange jokes on Twitter after call for social media controls

Opposition leaders exchange jokes on Twitter after call for social media controls
Passport app developed for visitors to Şanlıurfa

Passport app developed for visitors to Şanlıurfa
Turkish Coast Guard finds body of drowned asylum seeker

Turkish Coast Guard finds body of drowned asylum seeker
WORLD Russians grant Putin right to extend his rule until 2036 in landslide vote

Russians grant Putin right to extend his rule until 2036 in landslide vote

Russians opened the door to Vladimir Putin staying in power until 2036 by voting overwhelmingly for constitutional changes that will allow him to run again for president twice, but critics said the outcome was falsified on an industrial scale.    
ECONOMY Exports surge 15.8% year-on-year in June

Exports surge 15.8% year-on-year in June

Turkey's exports this June soared 15.8% from the same month last year, bouncing back from a decline due to the COVID-19 outbreak, Turkey’s trade minister said on July 2. 
SPORTS Rescheduled EURO 2020 will benefit Turkey: Player

Rescheduled EURO 2020 will benefit Turkey: Player

The virus-related postponement of the UEFA EURO 2020 was a disappointment for the Turkish national players, but the pause will allow them to go to the contest as a more experienced team, said one of the players on June 29.