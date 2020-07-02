Turkish Walter White busted after police operation

MUĞLA

Police forces caught a suspect selling amphetamine and synthetic drug in the Aegean province of Muğla’s Marmaris district.

While some methamphetamine and drug pills were found in a body search, it turned out that the suspect was a 34-year-old science teacher called Sertuğ Zeki Bestel.

The teacher, who set up a methamphetamine sales network like Walter White, the lead character of Emmy award-winning American series “Breaking Bad” in the resort town, was detained.

Bestel, who did not accept the allegations against him, was ordered to be arrested by a Muğla court on charges of “drug trade.”

He was fired from a private school last year for allegedly using drugs, according to Demirören News Agency.

The teacher used to give students private lessons at their homes, the report said.