Turkish voice actors warn of AI's ‘slow integration’

Turkish voice actors warn of AI's ‘slow integration’

ISTANBUL
Turkish voice actors warn of AIs ‘slow integration’

As the Turkish language’s unique accentuation makes it a challenging language to pronounce, it may take some time for artificial intelligence to fully integrate into Türkiye’s dubbing and voice-over industry, Turkish voice actors have told local media.

However, this threat could become more significant in the near future, they said in an interview with private TV channel Habertürk.

AI, which excels in producing content ranging from video creation to audio synthesis, has sparked ongoing debates abroad regarding its use in cinema and voice acting.

The United Voice Artists organization is working globally to devise measures that protect voice actors against the encroachment of artificial intelligence.

In Türkiye, dubbing and voice-over remain vital both artistically and commercially. Turkish voice actors emphasized the risk of the industry becoming obsolete domestically.

"Turkish words can take on different meanings depending on their accentuation. Perfect AI dubbing for Turkish is quite challenging," said Arda Kavaklıoğlu, a voice actor and performer.

For an AI to speak a language flawlessly and use that speech in artistic works, extensive training and significant investment are required. "I doubt that Turkish receives as much investment as English, French or Spanish, as the market there is larger," he added.

Selay Taşdöğen, who voiced a navigation application in Turkish, noted that despite the passage of years, the application still struggles with certain pronunciations.

"For instance, when you listen to Alisa on Yandex, you notice that it still hasn't learned some words properly over time. This likely requires conversational interaction, which it lacks, hindering proper learning."

"Will we become unemployed? Will we lose our livelihood? In the long run, yes. My answer is definitely yes. We already see AI taking over many sectors," she asserted.

For Turkish voice actors, two crucial criteria must be met to prevent the dubbing industry from succumbing to AI. First, if an artist's voice is to be used by AI, prior consent is indispensable. Each project must operate with prior consent and be used solely on a project basis.

Secondly, compliance with the protocol prepared in collaboration with the Actors' Union and the Association of Voice Studios regarding pricing in the voice-over field is essential.

integration,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Labour takes governing seats as UK parliament returns

Labour takes governing seats as UK parliament returns
LATEST NEWS

  1. Labour takes governing seats as UK parliament returns

    Labour takes governing seats as UK parliament returns

  2. Major forest fire in Bodrum contained after 18-hour battle

    Major forest fire in Bodrum contained after 18-hour battle

  3. England ready to grasp shot at 'history' in Euros semi-final against the Dutch

    England ready to grasp shot at 'history' in Euros semi-final against the Dutch

  4. Türkiye’s latest launch into orbit boosts its satellite count to nine

    Türkiye’s latest launch into orbit boosts its satellite count to nine

  5. Mountaineer found mummified in Peru 22 years after vanishing

    Mountaineer found mummified in Peru 22 years after vanishing
Recommended
Major forest fire in Bodrum contained after 18-hour battle

Major forest fire in Bodrum contained after 18-hour battle
Türkiye’s latest launch into orbit boosts its satellite count to nine

Türkiye’s latest launch into orbit boosts its satellite count to nine
Sunken fighter aircraft found in depths of Mediterranean sea

Sunken fighter aircraft found in depths of Mediterranean sea
Students return to renowned school a year after restoration

Students return to renowned school a year after restoration
Antalya breaks 30-year sea turtle nesting record

Antalya breaks 30-year sea turtle nesting record
Türkiye condemns deadly Israeli strike on school in Gaza

Türkiye condemns deadly Israeli strike on school in Gaza
Erdoğan, Orban discuss ties, regional issues

Erdoğan, Orban discuss ties, regional issues
WORLD Labour takes governing seats as UK parliament returns

Labour takes governing seats as UK parliament returns

Britain's new lawmakers excitedly squeezed into parliament Tuesday with Labour sitting on the government's side of the chamber for the first time in 14 years following last week's landslide election win.
ECONOMY Inflation rate sets maximum rent hike at 65 percent

Inflation rate sets maximum rent hike at 65 percent

As the 25 percent cap on rent hikes expired as of July 2, landlords and tenants waited for the inflation data for June because if a contract is to be renewed this month, the rent hike should be in line with the 12-month average consumer price inflation.

SPORTS England ready to grasp shot at history in Euros semi-final against the Dutch

England ready to grasp shot at 'history' in Euros semi-final against the Dutch

England manager Gareth Southgate said the Three Lions are sensing their shot at history in Wednesday's Euro 2024 semi-final against a Netherlands side hitting their stride in Dortmund.
﻿