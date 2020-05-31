Turkish viola doyen Ruşen Güneş dies 

  • May 31 2020 12:05:00

Turkish viola doyen Ruşen Güneş dies 

Fuad Kavur – LONDON 
Turkish viola doyen Ruşen Güneş dies

Turkish viola player Ruşen Güneş died on May 29 at the age of 80 in London, where he had been living since 1969.

Ruşen was born on March 17, 1940 in Ankara where, after primary school, as a musical prodigy, he was sent to study violin at the Ankara State Conservatory. However, in 1963, winning a scholarship, he was sent to the Royal College of Music in London, where he switched from violin to viola.

Soon after graduating, Ruşen was snatched by the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, then by the BBC Symphony, ending up in 1972 at the Royal Opera House Orchestra, where he led the viola section, under the baton of countless legendary conductors including Karl Böhm, Otto Klemperer, Wolfgang Sawalisch, Joseph Krips, Sir Colin Davis and Sir Georg Solti.

Indeed, it was at the Royal Opera Covent Garden, in the 1970s, where I was working as an assistant stage director when I met Ruşen. Sharing a love of music and life, we soon became close friends. Those days Ruşen lived in London’s Hampstead, with his attractive English wife Ruth, a violinist whom he had met while both students at the Royal College of Music, and their two toddlers, Leyla and Kerim.

I was a frequent visitor to their house, often abusing their hospitality, chatting about life and listening to records until late.

By the late 1970s I left Covent Garden, now working exclusively with Sir Peter Ustinov. However, if less frequently, Ruşen and I still saw each other fairly regularly. Indeed, in 1984, he was of great help to me in “fixing” the session players, when I produced a movie, “Memed My Hawk,” and needed an orchestra to record the film score.

Ruşen handpicked the players, the best instrumentalists in London, for the recording sessions. Sadly, the Greek composer, Manos Hadjidakis, failed to finish the score on time, and we had to record in Athens.

In the 1990’s, Ruşen moved on to become the principal viola at the London Symphony Orchestra- alongside Berlin, Chicago Symphony, and the Vienna Philharmonic, one of the very top symphony orchestras in the world. By then, Ruşen was also a most sought-after soloist, recording the Walton and Hindemith Viola Concerti; and working with John Williams, Pinkhas Zukerman and Daniel Barenboim.

Sadly, also by then, Ruşen’s marriage had dissolved - and to my surprise - he left a magnificent house with a huge garden, which he just had bought, to his wife, because he did not want “the children to grow up in a different house.”  So, without a word, he moved into a minute bed-sitter. Happily, a few years later, he found his foot again, and married his second wife, Karin, a most gentle and devoted South African lady.

Ruşen was also a great promoter of Turkish music, performing works by Adnan Saygun, Necil Kazim Akses, İlhan Usmanbaş and Yalçın Tura, who composed pieces especially for him.

Moreover, he has many recordings with İdil Biret, and with Suna Kan, most notably, the Symphony Concertante by Mozart.

Ruşen was a professor of music at İzmir Yaşar University and was made a “State Artist” of the Republic of Turkey.

On a final personal note, despite all the achievements and the accolades, there was one characteristic which distinguished Ruşen from others: He had absolutely no “airs or graces” — quite common in the world of classical music. Most of all, “honor” meant a lot to him.  That, I believe, was the secret of his philosophy of life.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Domestic flights to resume from June 1

    Domestic flights to resume from June 1

  2. Turkey continues to ease virus restrictions

    Turkey continues to ease virus restrictions

  3. Social distancing areas set up in Antalya beach against virus

    Social distancing areas set up in Antalya beach against virus

  4. Turkish official regrets act of hate on minority church

    Turkish official regrets act of hate on minority church

  5. 8 Francophone countries get new currency

    8 Francophone countries get new currency
Recommended
Millipede from Scotland is worlds oldest-known land animal

Millipede from Scotland is world's oldest-known land animal
Archaeological excavations to start under virus measures

Archaeological excavations to start under virus measures
Forbes drops Kylie Jenner from list

Forbes drops Kylie Jenner from list
Online kamancha festival to bring together masters

Online kamancha festival to bring together masters
Osman Hamdi Bey studies at Google Arts platform

Osman Hamdi Bey studies at Google Arts platform
Mysterious traces of ‘Ancient Road’ in Phrygia

Mysterious traces of ‘Ancient Road’ in Phrygia
WORLD Trump postpones G7 meeting, seeks expansion of members

Trump postpones G7 meeting, seeks expansion of members

President Donald Trump said on May 30 that he will postpone until the fall a meeting of Group of 7 nations he had planned to hold next month at the White House despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. And he said he plans to invite Russia, Australia, South Korea and India as he again advocated for the group’s expansion.
ECONOMY WFP says pandemic will hit poorest economies harder

WFP says pandemic will hit poorest economies 'harder'

As the world continues to grapple with the COVID-19 the outbreak, millions in the poorest countries have become more vulnerable to the economic downturn and food insecurity, U.N. experts warn.
SPORTS Turkish clubs to have cardboard fans in stands

Turkish clubs to have cardboard fans in stands

Clubs are seeking alternative ways to generate income from selling seats for cardboard cutouts in the stands to selling protective face masks, as the Turkish Süper Lig is set to resume on June 12 behind closed doors.