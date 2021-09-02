Turkish, Uzbek presidents discuss regional issues

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency

The presidents of Turkey and Uzbekistan discussed regional issues and bilateral ties on Sept. 1, according to an official statement.

In a phone call, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev discussed steps to improve relations between their respective countries, said Turkey’s Communications Directorate.

Erdoğan also celebrated Uzbekistan's 30th independence anniversary during the conversation.

Saying that Turkey is proud to be the first country to recognize the independence of Uzbekistan and open an embassy in Tashkent, the Turkish leader said 2021 marks the 25th anniversary of Eternal Friendship and Cooperation Agreement between the two countries.

President Erdoğan expressed his satisfaction with the rapid deepening of the strategic partnership with President Mirziyoyev on the basis of sincere friendship and brotherly bonds between the two nations.