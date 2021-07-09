Turkish, US treasury chiefs meet in Venice

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency

Turkish Treasury and Finance Minister Lütfi Elvan and U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on July 9 met on the sidelines of a G20 meeting in Venice.

"We held a very fruitful meeting [with Yellen] for the improvement of our economic and trade ties," Elvan wrote on Twitter amid the G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors meeting.

The two officials discussed the importance of strengthening bilateral relations between Turkey and the U.S. amid the rapidly changing global economy, Elvan noted.