Turkish, US top diplomats address Gaza crisis in phone call

ANKARA

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken have spoken over the phone to address pressing issues ranging from the escalating situation in Gaza to bilateral relations.

Diplomatic sources revealed that Dec. 17's call covered a range of topics, including bilateral relations, regional concerns and global issues. The focal point, however, remained the ongoing Israel-Hamas war, with a significant emphasis on accelerating the delivery of humanitarian aid to the beleaguered region, according to a readout from the White House.

The top diplomats' talk was part of their series of engagements over the phone since the eruption of hostilities sparked by Hamas' onslaught on Oct. 7.

Fidan conveyed the alarming deterioration of conditions in Gaza and the West Bank, urging the U.S. to leverage its influence to halt the attacks, Ankara said. The plea came amid U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin's visit to Kuwait, forming part of a broader regional tour that will include stops in Israel and Qatar, the latter having previously brokered a permanent truce.

The Turkish minister stressed the importance of achieving a comprehensive ceasefire, advocating for subsequent diplomatic efforts to "bring Israel to the negotiation table."

Washington's statement, meanwhile, confirmed discussions on the "importance of ratifying Sweden’s NATO accession as soon as possible," emphasizing its strategic significance. The meeting also touched upon the U.S. sale of F16 fighter jets to Türkiye and explored avenues for cooperation in the defense industry.

Ankara consistently hints at leveraging its influence in NATO expansion discussions, asserting that the Turkish parliament would not ratify Sweden's bid unless the U.S. Congress approves the sale of the jets.