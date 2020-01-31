Turkish, US officials discuss Trump's peace plan

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency

Turkey's presidential spokesman on Jan. 30 discussed the U.S.’ “Deal of the Century” for the Middle East, and developments in Syria and Libya over the phone with the U.S. national security advisor.

According to a statement from the presidency, spokesperson İbrahim Kalın conveyed his country’s concerns to Robert O’Brien on the so-called Middle East peace plan.

Kalın emphasized that Turkey supports a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and the creation of an independent and sovereign Palestine state based on 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital.

Turkey will not support any plan that Palestinian rejects in the region, Kalın stressed over the phone.

On Tuesday, U.S. President Donald Trump released his plan to end the Israeli-Palestinian dispute at the White House alongside Netanyahu, with no Palestinian officials present.

During the event, Trump referred to Jerusalem as "Israel's undivided capital."

The so-called peace plan unilaterally annuls previous UN resolutions on the Palestinian issue and suggests giving Israel almost everything they have been demanding.

Kalın and O’Brien also discussed possible steps to reach a $100 billion trade volume between the two countries.