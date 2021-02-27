Turkish university working on solutions to reduce price of artificial meat

  • February 27 2021 07:00:00

Turkish university working on solutions to reduce price of artificial meat

ANKARA
Turkish university working on solutions to reduce price of artificial meat

An institute affiliated to a Turkish university is developing a reasonable-priced solution to be used in artificial meat production as the world has been working on alternative protein sources due to growing population and dwindling resources.

While it is possible to produce “clean meat” in laboratories using one or two centimeter-sized biopsies taken from animals without killing them, a study that may lower the price of artificial meat is being carried out at the Stem Cell Institute of Ankara University.

Can Akçalı, the vice chairman of the institute, and his team have reached profound stages in their ongoing efforts to make stem cell meat production affordable.

“When it was first produced in the Netherlands in 2013, the price of one kilogram of hamburger was $330,000. Although the cost has dropped to around $2,500-$3,000 with the developments in technology, it is still difficult to reach the consumer in this state,” Akçalı said.

Noting that the astronomical price is due to the high price of Fetal bovine serum (FBS) obtained by removal from the mother’s womb, the academic said that they are trying to lower this price in the laboratory in Ankara and to create much cheaper solutions as an alternative to FBS.

“Today, we can obtain our solution, which we developed as an alternative to FBS, which costs about $400 a liter, for $5 and $10. In this context, we applied for a patent in the U.S. in order to protect the technique we developed,” he added.

“The fact that this solution, which we call biftek [steak in Turkish], was created under natural conditions and no genetic modification has been made, increases the prospects for future use,” he noted.

Nearly 80 companies around the world are currently working on artificial meat production in laboratories.

Data from the U.N.’s Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) predicts that cellular meat production will meet 10 percent of the total meat production in 2030.

Turkey, Prices,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Expert warns of dust clouds heading from Europe

    Expert warns of dust clouds heading from Europe

  2. US has not replied to Turkey’s letter on S-400s: Defense minister

    US has not replied to Turkey’s letter on S-400s: Defense minister

  3. Turkey opposes all type of coups, Erdoğan says

    Turkey opposes all type of coups, Erdoğan says

  4. Turkey pledges disaster support to Croatia

    Turkey pledges disaster support to Croatia

  5. Turkey slams Dutch government’s recognition of 1915 events

    Turkey slams Dutch government’s recognition of 1915 events
Recommended
Court gives five times aggravated life sentences to serial killer

Court gives five times aggravated life sentences to serial killer
Smartphone campaign launched for domestic violence victims

Smartphone campaign launched for domestic violence victims
Turkey pledges disaster support to Croatia

Turkey pledges disaster support to Croatia
Turkey opposes all type of coups, Erdoğan says

Turkey opposes all type of coups, Erdoğan says
US has not replied to Turkey’s letter on S-400s: Defense minister

US has not replied to Turkey’s letter on S-400s: Defense minister
Woman with ALS disease to donate book profits

Woman with ALS disease to donate book profits
WORLD US, EU say vaccine programs on track as global deaths hit 2.5 mln

US, EU say vaccine programs on track as global deaths hit 2.5 mln

The United States on Feb. 25 hailed progress in turning around its troubled Covid-19 vaccine rollout, and the European Union said it was also on track to meet jab targets as global coronavirus deaths topped 2.5 million.
ECONOMY Economists expect rise in Turkeys February inflation

Economists expect rise in Turkey's February inflation

Turkey's annual inflation rate is projected to rise to 15.45% in February, an Anadolu Agency survey found on Feb. 26. 
SPORTS Fenerbahçe suffers shock defeat at home

Fenerbahçe suffers shock defeat at home

Göztepe edged out Fenerbahçe 1-0 on Feb. 21 in a Turkish Süper Lig game, giving Yellow Canaries a shock defeat.