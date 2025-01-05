Turkish, Ukrainian top diplomats discuss regional conflicts

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and his Ukrainian counterpart, Andrii Sybiha, held a phone conversation during which they discussed the ongoing Russian occupation of Ukraine and recent developments in Syria, according to diplomatic sources.

Foreign Minister Fidan and his Ukrainian counterpart Sybiha talked on the phone late on Jan. 4, the sources stressed.

They added the ministers discussed the latest concerning the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine amid calls for a ceasefire and resumption of peace talks between the two warring countries. They have also reviewed the security situation in the Black Sea and in the wider region.

Türkiye has long been proposing to bring Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky together around the same table for a lasting and fair deal to end the war.

According to the sources, the two ministers reviewed the recent developments in Syria as well, after the fall of the Assad regime in December. Türkiye is helping the new administration in Syria in its efforts to rebuild the country and establish a new political system.

Ukraine has earlier called on Syria to expel the Russian military bases from its territories.

In a message from his social media account, Ukraine Foreign Minister Sybiha said, “During today's call with my colleague and friend Hakan Fidan we discussed our bilateral agenda, the situation on the battlefield, security in the Black Sea, the situation in Syria and the Middle East. Agreed on coordinated efforts to further strengthen our strategic partnership.”

 

