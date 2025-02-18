Turkish, Ukrainian first ladies visit children in Ankara who fled war

ANKARA
Turkish first lady Emine Erdoğan on Tuesday welcomed Olena Zelenska, her Ukrainian counterpart, to visit war-affected Ukrainian children staying in a dedicated facility in the Turkish capital Ankara.

The children at Eryaman Children's Home, who fled the ongoing war in Ukraine, greeted Erdoğan and Zelenska with bouquets in the colors of both the Turkish and Ukrainian flags.

The visit focused on spending time with the children, including playing games and reading stories.

Erdoğan also got updates about the condition of 10-year-old Myhailo Popazav, who is awaiting reconstructive surgery.

The first ladies toured an exhibition of the children's handmade crafts and watched a music and dance performance.

The children later presented a photo collage of their memories at the center to Zelenska.

Erdoğan on X highlighted Türkiye’s commitment to standing by those in need, saying: “The children who have continued their education in Türkiye in peace and safety for the past three years are our greatest inspiration that peace is possible.”

“We believe that every child deserves a future filled with love, knowledge, and hope,” she added.

 

