Turkish Treasury posts $7.57 bln cash surplus in August

  • September 08 2021 09:05:00

Turkish Treasury posts $7.57 bln cash surplus in August

ANKARA
Turkish Treasury posts $7.57 bln cash surplus in August

The Turkish Treasury's cash balance posted a surplus of 64.26 billion Turkish liras ($7.57 billion) last month, the Treasury and Finance Ministry announced on Sept. 7. 

In August, Treasury's cash revenues totaled 175.2 billion liras ($20.64 billion).

Its expenditures, including interest payments of 12.56 billion liras ($1.48 billion), reached some 110.95 billion liras ($13.07 billion).

Non-interest expenditures amounted to 98.37 billion liras ($11.59 billion), but there were 76.83 billion liras ($9.05 billion) of surplus in the primary balance.

Last month's cash surplus of $7.57 billion represented the Treasury's cash revenues minus expenditures, including interest payments.

The U.S. dollar/Turkish lira monthly exchange rate averaged 8.4857 in August 2021.

Turkey, Economy, Treasury Department,

ECONOMY Turkey poised to become LNG bunkering hub with new tri-party agreement

Turkey poised to become LNG bunkering hub with new tri-party agreement
MOST POPULAR

  1. Sea taxis to begin serving in Istanbul by end-September

    Sea taxis to begin serving in Istanbul by end-September

  2. Turkey coach Şenol Güneş under fire after humiliating defeat

    Turkey coach Şenol Güneş under fire after humiliating defeat

  3. Nurses arrested over vaccine card scam

    Nurses arrested over vaccine card scam

  4. Turkey cites increased momentum in restoring ties with Egypt, UAE

    Turkey cites increased momentum in restoring ties with Egypt, UAE

  5. Turkish FM warns against civil war in Afghanistan

    Turkish FM warns against civil war in Afghanistan
Recommended
Turkey poised to become LNG bunkering hub with new tri-party agreement

Turkey poised to become LNG bunkering hub with new tri-party agreement
Turkey cuts grains import customs duty to zero until year-end

Turkey cuts grains' import customs duty to zero until year-end
Turkish airports host 18.3 mln passengers in August

Turkish airports host 18.3 mln passengers in August

Turkeys LNG imports see dramatic fall as prices soar globally

Turkey's LNG imports see dramatic fall as prices soar globally
Turkeys electricity trade volume up 83.7 pct in August

Turkey's electricity trade volume up 83.7 pct in August
Government releases 3-year roadmap for Turkish economy

Government releases 3-year roadmap for Turkish economy
WORLD Major earthquake, floods hit Mexico

Major earthquake, floods hit Mexico

A 7.1-magnitude earthquake struck Mexico on Sept. 7 near the Pacific resort city of Acapulco, leaving at least one person dead and shaking buildings in the capital several hundred kilometers away.

ECONOMY Turkey poised to become LNG bunkering hub with new tri-party agreement

Turkey poised to become LNG bunkering hub with new tri-party agreement

Turkey is on its way to becoming a key hub for LNG supplies with cooperation from Turkey’s largest public institution in the areas of energy, trade, transportation and storage, BOTAŞ, along with Arkas Bunkering and Sumitomo Corporation, according to Turkey's BOTAŞ on Sept. 8. 
SPORTS Turkey coach Şenol Güneş under fire after humiliating defeat

Turkey coach Şenol Güneş under fire after humiliating defeat

Turkish national football team coach Şenol Güneş is facing fierce criticism and mounting calls for his resignation after his side was thrashed 6-1 by the Netherlands in a World Cup qualification game on Sept. 7.