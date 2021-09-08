Turkish Treasury posts $7.57 bln cash surplus in August

ANKARA

The Turkish Treasury's cash balance posted a surplus of 64.26 billion Turkish liras ($7.57 billion) last month, the Treasury and Finance Ministry announced on Sept. 7.

In August, Treasury's cash revenues totaled 175.2 billion liras ($20.64 billion).

Its expenditures, including interest payments of 12.56 billion liras ($1.48 billion), reached some 110.95 billion liras ($13.07 billion).

Non-interest expenditures amounted to 98.37 billion liras ($11.59 billion), but there were 76.83 billion liras ($9.05 billion) of surplus in the primary balance.

Last month's cash surplus of $7.57 billion represented the Treasury's cash revenues minus expenditures, including interest payments.

The U.S. dollar/Turkish lira monthly exchange rate averaged 8.4857 in August 2021.