Şimşek discusses economic relations with US counterpart Bessent

Şimşek discusses economic relations with US counterpart Bessent

ANKARA
Şimşek discusses economic relations with US counterpart Bessent

Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek on March 17 spoke over the phone with U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent to discuss economic relations.

Şimşek congratulated Bessent on his new position under the Trump administration, Treasury and Finance Ministry sources told state-run Anadolu Agency. Bessent took office in late January.

The officials also agreed to meet face-to-face at the first opportunity.

They are expected to meet during next month’s annual IMF-World Bank meetings in Washington, DC.

During the phone call, which lasted for about a half-hour, they discussed the issue of further deepening economic cooperation between Türkiye and the U.S.

The exchange between Şimşek and Bessent took place shortly after President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan had a phone call with U.S. President Donald Trump.

The call on March 16 addressed bilateral relations between Türkiye and the U.S., as well as regional and global matters.

Erdoğan expressed his belief that Türkiye and the U.S., as two allies, will advance their cooperation in the new era with solidarity.

The two also discussed the urgency of concluding the F-16 procurement process and reinstating Türkiye’s participation in the F-35 program.

Talks,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() CHP slams detention of Istanbul mayor as civilian coup

CHP slams detention of Istanbul mayor as civilian coup
LATEST NEWS

  1. CHP slams detention of Istanbul mayor as civilian coup

    CHP slams detention of Istanbul mayor as civilian coup

  2. Şimşek: All steps taken to keep markets steady

    Şimşek: All steps taken to keep markets steady

  3. Fitch slashes global growth forecasts amid trade wars

    Fitch slashes global growth forecasts amid trade wars

  4. Bank of Japan holds rates, warning of uncertainty

    Bank of Japan holds rates, warning of uncertainty

  5. Siemens to axe over 6,000 jobs by 2027

    Siemens to axe over 6,000 jobs by 2027
Recommended
Şimşek: All steps taken to keep markets steady

Şimşek: All steps taken to keep markets steady
Fitch slashes global growth forecasts amid trade wars

Fitch slashes global growth forecasts amid trade wars
Bank of Japan holds rates, warning of uncertainty

Bank of Japan holds rates, warning of uncertainty
Siemens to axe over 6,000 jobs by 2027

Siemens to axe over 6,000 jobs by 2027
Nvidia, GM to cooperate on building smarter vehicles

Nvidia, GM to cooperate on building smarter vehicles
Germany approves huge spending boost for defense, infrastructure

Germany approves huge spending boost for defense, infrastructure
Eid, Easter holidays may bring early joy to Turkish hoteliers

Eid, Easter holidays may bring early joy to Turkish hoteliers
WORLD Germany says Putin playing a game after new Ukraine strikes

Germany says 'Putin playing a game' after new Ukraine strikes

Germany accused President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday of "playing a game" after Kiev reported Russian strikes on Ukranian civilian infrastructure hours after Moscow agreed to temporarily pause attacks on energy facilities.

ECONOMY Şimşek: All steps taken to keep markets steady

Şimşek: All steps taken to keep markets steady

In response to recent market fluctuations, Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek assured the public that all necessary measures are being taken to ensure the smooth operation of markets, emphasizing the unwavering commitment to the ongoing economic program.

SPORTS Fenerbahçe out of Europa League on penalties

Fenerbahçe out of Europa League on penalties

Jack Butland was the hero as Rangers held its nerve in a penalty shoot-out to dump Jose Mourinho's Fenerbahçe out of the Europa League and reach the quarterfinals on March 13 night.
﻿