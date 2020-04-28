Turkish Treasury borrows $1.5B through auctions

  • April 28 2020 09:46:36

Turkish Treasury borrows $1.5B through auctions

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
Turkish Treasury borrows $1.5B through auctions

The Turkish Treasury borrowed 11 billion Turkish liras (nearly $1.5 billion) from domestic markets on April 27, said an official statement.

The Treasury and Finance Ministry announced that some 6 billion Turkish liras (about $858 million) five-month zero coupon treasury bill- re-open, 4th issuance- was sold in the first auction.

The treasury bill will be settled on Wednesday and mature on Oct. 7, 2020. The total tender amounted to 11 billion Turkish liras ($1.5 billion) with a 54% accepted/tendered rate.

The Treasury said the term rate of 161-day government bonds was accepted at 3.37%, while the annual simple and compound interest rates were 7.63% and 7.79%, respectively.

In the second auction on April 27, the Treasury issued seven-year Floating Rate Note bonds- semiannually, re-open- totaling 4.9 billion Turkish liras (nearly $715 million).

The bonds will be settled on Wednesday with a maturity date of Nov. 4, 2026.

According to the ministry, the total tender in the second auction amounted to 7.9 billion Turkish Liras, with a 62.6% accepted/tendered rate.

The term rate of 2,380-day government bonds was accepted at 7.25% of the periodic interest rate.

Turkey,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey to impose four-day lockdown

    Turkey to impose four-day lockdown

  2. Turkey to ‘certificate’ tourism destinations

    Turkey to ‘certificate’ tourism destinations

  3. Coronavirus death toll reaches 2,900 with 112,261 total cases

    Coronavirus death toll reaches 2,900 with 112,261 total cases

  4. Turkey may ease restrictions early June

    Turkey may ease restrictions early June

  5. Turkey opens new city hospital in Istanbul amid pandemic

    Turkey opens new city hospital in Istanbul amid pandemic
Recommended
Global e-commerce hit $25.6T in 2018: UN trade agency

Global e-commerce hit $25.6T in 2018: UN trade agency

Turkish business group unveils loan package for SMEs

Turkish business group unveils loan package for SMEs
Limited pandemic impact on Turkey’s automotive sector expected: Trade group

Limited pandemic impact on Turkey’s automotive sector expected: Trade group
$100 mln from World Bank to bolster Turkeys virus fight

$100 mln from World Bank to bolster Turkey's virus fight

Global military spending posts largest rise in decade

Global military spending posts largest rise in decade
Turkeys 72-hour rule to ease safe trade amid virus

Turkey's 72-hour rule to ease safe trade amid virus
WORLD Record 50 mln people displaced internally: Monitors

Record 50 mln people displaced internally: Monitors

Conflict and disaster forced more than 33 million people to flee within their own countries last year, putting them at greater risk amid the global COVID-19 pandemic, monitors said on April 28.    
ECONOMY Global e-commerce hit $25.6T in 2018: UN trade agency

Global e-commerce hit $25.6T in 2018: UN trade agency

E-commerce sales hit $25.6 trillion globally in 2018, up 8% from 2017, according to the U.N.’s trade and development body on April 27. 
SPORTS Turkish football player dies in car accident

Turkish football player dies in car accident

Turkish football player Kaan Öztürk has died in a traffic accident, his club said on April 21. 