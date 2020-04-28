Turkish Treasury borrows $1.5B through auctions

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency

The Turkish Treasury borrowed 11 billion Turkish liras (nearly $1.5 billion) from domestic markets on April 27, said an official statement.

The Treasury and Finance Ministry announced that some 6 billion Turkish liras (about $858 million) five-month zero coupon treasury bill- re-open, 4th issuance- was sold in the first auction.

The treasury bill will be settled on Wednesday and mature on Oct. 7, 2020. The total tender amounted to 11 billion Turkish liras ($1.5 billion) with a 54% accepted/tendered rate.

The Treasury said the term rate of 161-day government bonds was accepted at 3.37%, while the annual simple and compound interest rates were 7.63% and 7.79%, respectively.

In the second auction on April 27, the Treasury issued seven-year Floating Rate Note bonds- semiannually, re-open- totaling 4.9 billion Turkish liras (nearly $715 million).

The bonds will be settled on Wednesday with a maturity date of Nov. 4, 2026.

According to the ministry, the total tender in the second auction amounted to 7.9 billion Turkish Liras, with a 62.6% accepted/tendered rate.

The term rate of 2,380-day government bonds was accepted at 7.25% of the periodic interest rate.



