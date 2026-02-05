Turkish-German train conductor dies after assault during ticket check

BERLIN

People gathered at Berlin Central Station to pay their respects to Serkan C., a 36-year-old Turkish conductor who was attacked by a ticketless passenger on a train in Germany and later died. German Transport Minister Patrick Schnieder (right 4) and Deutsche Bahn employees also joined the tribute.

A 36-year-old Turkish conductor has passed away following a brutal assault by a fare-evading passenger in Germany, sparking a nationwide outcry over the rising violence against public service workers.

According to reports in the German media, the incident occurred on Feb. 2 evening on a regional train departing from Landstuhl in the state of Rhineland-Palatinate.

Serkan C. was checking tickets when he approached a group of four passengers aged between 20 and 30.

During the inspection, a 26-year-old a Greek national, allegedly traveling without a valid ticket, attacked him.

Serkan C. collapsed after suffering severe blows.

He was transported to hospital in critical condition. Despite several days of intensive treatment, he died from his injuries.

A preliminary autopsy found that Serkan C. died as a result of a brain hemorrhage caused by a severe blow to the head.

The attacker was arrested at the scene as German authorities launched proceedings against him on charges of intentional homicide.

Police confirmed that the suspect, who has no prior criminal record in Germany, does not hold permanent residence in the country and resides in Luxembourg.

Germany’s Federal Interior Minister, Alexander Dobrindt, issued a written statement expressing condolences to the victim’s family.

He emphasized that rising violence against public sector and transport workers requires decisive action, calling for stronger legal protections and harsher penalties for attacks on railway employees.

Following the incident, moments of silence were held at train stations across Germany in memory of Serkan C.

A central ceremony took place at Berlin Central Station, attended by Transport Minister Schnieder.

Schnieder described the day as one of mourning for the entire railway community, underscoring the need to improve security throughout the rail network.