Turkish-German train conductor dies after assault during ticket check

Turkish-German train conductor dies after assault during ticket check

BERLIN
Turkish-German train conductor dies after assault during ticket check

People gathered at Berlin Central Station to pay their respects to Serkan C., a 36-year-old Turkish conductor who was attacked by a ticketless passenger on a train in Germany and later died. German Transport Minister Patrick Schnieder (right 4) and Deutsche Bahn employees also joined the tribute.

A 36-year-old Turkish conductor has passed away following a brutal assault by a fare-evading passenger in Germany, sparking a nationwide outcry over the rising violence against public service workers.

According to reports in the German media, the incident occurred on Feb. 2 evening on a regional train departing from Landstuhl in the state of Rhineland-Palatinate.

Serkan C. was checking tickets when he approached a group of four passengers aged between 20 and 30.

During the inspection, a 26-year-old a Greek national, allegedly traveling without a valid ticket, attacked him.

Serkan C. collapsed after suffering severe blows.

He was transported to hospital in critical condition. Despite several days of intensive treatment, he died from his injuries.

A preliminary autopsy found that Serkan C. died as a result of a brain hemorrhage caused by a severe blow to the head.

The attacker was arrested at the scene as German authorities launched proceedings against him on charges of intentional homicide.

Police confirmed that the suspect, who has no prior criminal record in Germany, does not hold permanent residence in the country and resides in Luxembourg.

Germany’s Federal Interior Minister, Alexander Dobrindt, issued a written statement expressing condolences to the victim’s family.

He emphasized that rising violence against public sector and transport workers requires decisive action, calling for stronger legal protections and harsher penalties for attacks on railway employees.

Following the incident, moments of silence were held at train stations across Germany in memory of Serkan C.

A central ceremony took place at Berlin Central Station, attended by Transport Minister Schnieder.

Schnieder described the day as one of mourning for the entire railway community, underscoring the need to improve security throughout the rail network.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Anti-terror commission prepares to deliver final report

Anti-terror commission prepares to deliver final report
LATEST NEWS

  1. Anti-terror commission prepares to deliver final report

    Anti-terror commission prepares to deliver final report

  2. Bitcoin under $70,000 for first time since Trump's election

    Bitcoin under $70,000 for first time since Trump's election

  3. France tells Syria anti-ISIL fight is its 'absolute priority'

    France tells Syria anti-ISIL fight is its 'absolute priority'

  4. Brother of Israel's Shin Bet chief indicted in Gaza smuggling case

    Brother of Israel's Shin Bet chief indicted in Gaza smuggling case

  5. Türkiye to call on EU to launch talks for upgrading customs union without delay

    Türkiye to call on EU to launch talks for upgrading customs union without delay
Recommended
Anti-terror commission prepares to deliver final report

Anti-terror commission prepares to deliver final report
Türkiye to call on EU to launch talks for upgrading customs union without delay

Türkiye to call on EU to launch talks for upgrading customs union without delay
Erdoğan says US-Iran tensions risk regional disaster

Erdoğan says US-Iran tensions risk regional 'disaster'
Greek PM due in Türkiye on Feb 11 to discuss ties, regional developments

Greek PM due in Türkiye on Feb 11 to discuss ties, regional developments
Up to 20 year-prison terms sought for İmamoğlu over espionage claims

Up to 20 year-prison terms sought for İmamoğlu over espionage claims
‘Vakfıkebir bread’ steps onto global stage with museum, EU bid

‘Vakfıkebir bread’ steps onto global stage with museum, EU bid
WORLD France tells Syria anti-ISIL fight is its absolute priority

France tells Syria anti-ISIL fight is its 'absolute priority'

France's foreign minister said Thursday that sustaining the fight against ISIL is an "absolute priority" for Paris, after meeting his Syrian counterpart in Damascus.
ECONOMY Bitcoin under $70,000 for first time since Trumps election

Bitcoin under $70,000 for first time since Trump's election

Bitcoin, the world's biggest cryptocurrency, extended its price slump Thursday to trade under $70,000 for the first time since Donald Trump's presidential election victory in November 2024.
SPORTS Italys spread-out Olympics face transport challenge

Italy's spread-out Olympics face transport challenge

One of the biggest challenges in this month's Winter Olympics may be off the slopes: Moving hundreds of thousands of spectators and athletes over a swath of northern Italy.
﻿