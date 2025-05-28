Turkish top diplomat due in Ukraine after Russia talks

Serkan Demirtaş - ANKARA

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan will pay a two-day visit to Ukraine after his crucial talks in Russia, Turkish diplomatic sources have informed, in a sign of Türkiye’s growing role and influence for ending the war between the two warring nations.

The sources said Fidan will be in Kiev on May 29 and 30 where he will meet Ukraine President Volodymir Zelensky, Foreign Minister Andrii Shiba, presidential office head Andrii Yermak as well as Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, who led the Ukrainian delegation in the May 16 direct talks in Istanbul.

Fidan was in Moscow on May 26 and 27 and was received by Russian President Vladimir Putin and held talks with Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov as well as Russian delegation head and presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky.

Fidan’s shuttle diplomacy between Moscow and Kiev follows the parties’ first direct talks that were held in Istanbul on May 16, a development that flourished hopes for ending the war through a negotiated agreement.

In Kiev, Fidan will underline once again Türkiye’s readiness to host the next rounds of direct talks between the two warring parties while reiterating that the prolongation of the war will lead to more destruction for both parties.

Lavrov signaled that Moscow would return to Istanbul for talks if the two sides could agree on the conditions. Fidan told reporters after the Moscow talks that Russian authorities assured him they are documenting their conditions for a prospected resumption of direct talks.

In Kiev, Fidan will hear Ukraine’s views on returning to the table in a more structured and goal-oriented manner which would lead to peace and stability.

Ukraine has emphasized the need for talks at the leaders’ level, but Russia wants technical preparations before a Zelensky-Putin meeting. The former also wants the cessation of the armed conflict for resuming talks but Russia rejects this idea.

Zelensky paid a visit to Ankara on May 15 to meet President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, a day before Istanbul meeting. The Ukraine president had expressed his gratefulness over Türkiye’s hosting the direct talks.

Ankara emphasizes strategic ties with Kiev

In Kiev, Fidan will discuss the steps the two countries can take in the fields of trade, energy, defense and security in the context of a Turkish-Ukrainian strategic partnership, the sources informed.

Türkiye’s commitment to Ukraine’s sovereignty, territorial integrity and unity will also be voiced by Fidan during his talks. He will also repeat Türkiye’s readiness to contribute to the reconstruction of Ukraine in the post-war era.

The Turkish top diplomat will also meet with representatives of the Crimean Tatars, including their national leader Mustafa Kırımoğlu and others senior officials.