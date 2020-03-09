Turkish tomato exports to Russia resume

  • March 09 2020 13:15:00

Turkish tomato exports to Russia resume

İZMİR - Demirören News Agency
Turkish tomato exports to Russia resume

Turkish tomato exports to Russia have resumed on March 7 after a month-long disruption due to the yearly quota limit.

Moscow decided to lift the yearly quote from 150,000 tons to 200,000 tons after some containers carrying Turkish tomatoes were returned last month, saying that the quota limit was already met.

“We exported 98,000 tons of tomatoes to Russia in 2019. Turkish exporters can send 50,000 tons [of tomatoes] in a couple of months. Thus, we want the quote to be removed completely,” said Hayrettin Uçak, chairman of the Aegean Union of Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Exporters.

Turkish Trade Minister Ruhsar Pekcan and Agriculture Minister Bekir Pakdemirli are in talks with their Russian counterparts to lift the quotes in bilateral trade and they expect the trade diplomacy to bear fruits in the upcoming months, said Uçak.

Turkey’s tomato exports to Russia increased 181 percent in 2019, bringing the country a total of $74.5 million.

In January 2016, after Turkey downed a Russian fighter jet violating its airspace, Russia banned imports of Turkish fruits and vegetables including tomatoes, oranges, apples, apricots, cabbage, broccoli, mandarins, pears, peaches, cucumbers, plums, strawberries, onions, cloves, and poultry.

Russia relaxed trade sanctions placed on Turkey during the summer of 2017.

quotas, Tomatoe,

MOST POPULAR

  1. The EU without Turkey

    The EU without Turkey

  2. Male narcissism 'becoming a feature of Turkish society'

    Male narcissism 'becoming a feature of Turkish society'

  3. Oil crashes after Saudi Arabia starts price war amid slumping demand

    Oil crashes after Saudi Arabia starts price war amid slumping demand

  4. Digs unearth riches of Istanbul's 'Land of the Blind'

    Digs unearth riches of Istanbul's 'Land of the Blind'

  5. Turkey to stop migrants from risky sea crossings

    Turkey to stop migrants from risky sea crossings
Recommended
Turkey’s most technology-savy brands selected

Turkey’s most technology-savy brands selected
Woman entrepreneur creates job with dried fruits

Woman entrepreneur creates job with dried fruits
Turkish-made patrol plane boosts naval air defense

Turkish-made patrol plane boosts naval air defense
Oil crashes after Saudi Arabia starts price war amid slumping demand

Oil crashes after Saudi Arabia starts price war amid slumping demand
Saudi, Gulf shares slump after OPEC deal fails

Saudi, Gulf shares slump after OPEC deal fails
Turkey airports host 26.2 mln passengers

Turkey airports host 26.2 mln passengers

WORLD On the trail: In dueling endorsements, Kamala Harris backs Biden, while Jesse Jackson campaigns for Sanders

On the trail: In dueling endorsements, Kamala Harris backs Biden, while Jesse Jackson campaigns for Sanders

Democratic presidential contenders Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders touted dueling endorsements on March 8, with onetime Biden rival Kamala Harris supporting the former vice president, while civil rights leader Jesse Jackson campaigned for Sanders.

ECONOMY Turkish tomato exports to Russia resume

Turkish tomato exports to Russia resume

Turkish tomato exports to Russia have resumed on March 7 after a month-long disruption due to the yearly quota limit.

SPORTS Galatasaray’s perfect run ends with draw in Sivas

Galatasaray’s perfect run ends with draw in Sivas

Defending champion Galatasaray’s eight-game winning streak in the Turkish Süper Lig ended on March 8 night with a 2-2 draw at title hopeful Sivasspor.