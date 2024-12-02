Turkish tennis player hospitalized after medical emergency in Tunisia

Turkish tennis player hospitalized after medical emergency in Tunisia

TUNIS
Turkish tennis player hospitalized after medical emergency in Tunisia

National tennis player Altuğ Çelikbilek has been hospitalized after suffering a brain hemorrhage during the M15 Monastir tennis tournament in Tunisia.

 

The 28-year-old collapsed during his semi-final match against Yankı Erel and was immediately taken to the hospital.

 

The Turkish Tennis Federation announced that Çelikbilek is under close medical supervision and will be transported to Türkiye for surgery. “The health condition of our national athlete is being closely monitored by the Federation and the Turkish Embassy in Tunisia. All necessary support is being provided to him and his family, the Federation said in a statement. “We wish a speedy recovery to our athlete Altuğ Çelikbilek.”

 

The president of the Turkish Tennis Federation and the Tunisian Embassy are coordinating efforts to ensure his safe transfer. Officials confirmed that surgery is expected to take place soon after his arrival in Türkiye.

hospitalization,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() White House in active conversations with Türkiye, Qatar, Egypt over Gaza ceasefire

White House in 'active conversations' with Türkiye, Qatar, Egypt over Gaza ceasefire
LATEST NEWS

  1. White House in 'active conversations' with Türkiye, Qatar, Egypt over Gaza ceasefire

    White House in 'active conversations' with Türkiye, Qatar, Egypt over Gaza ceasefire

  2. Armenia plans shorter military service

    Armenia plans shorter military service

  3. Türkiye close to 'investment deal with another Chinese carmaker'

    Türkiye close to 'investment deal with another Chinese carmaker'

  4. CHP leader pledges more events for disabled

    CHP leader pledges more events for disabled

  5. Family physicians launch 2nd work stoppage

    Family physicians launch 2nd work stoppage
Recommended
CHP leader pledges more events for disabled

CHP leader pledges more events for disabled
Family physicians launch 2nd work stoppage

Family physicians launch 2nd work stoppage

Authorities deny ban on Nazım Hikmets work

Authorities deny ban on Nazım Hikmet's work
Italy captures PKK terrorist linked to TUSAŞ attack

Italy captures PKK terrorist linked to TUSAŞ attack
Erdoğan highlights steps to strengthen families

Erdoğan highlights steps to strengthen families
Türkiye neutralizes senior PKK terrorist in Syria

Türkiye 'neutralizes' senior PKK terrorist in Syria
Greek Patriate in Istanbul holds liturgy honoring St Andrew

Greek Patriate in Istanbul holds liturgy honoring St Andrew
WORLD White House in active conversations with Türkiye, Qatar, Egypt over Gaza ceasefire

White House in 'active conversations' with Türkiye, Qatar, Egypt over Gaza ceasefire

The White House said on Dec. 2 that it is in "active conversations" with Türkiye, Qatar and Egypt over efforts to broker a ceasefire to end Israel's over year-long war on the besieged Gaza Strip.
ECONOMY Türkiye close to investment deal with another Chinese carmaker

Türkiye close to 'investment deal with another Chinese carmaker'

Türkiye is close to sealing an investment deal with a Chinese carmaker, according to Kaan Masatçı, project manager at the Investment Office.
SPORTS Türkiye heads to Nations League playoffs after Montenegro loss

Türkiye heads to Nations League playoffs after Montenegro loss

Türkiye spurned the opportunity to finish atop its group in the UEFA Nations League and qualify for League A directly with a 3-1 loss at Montenegro on Nov. 19 night.
﻿