Turkish tennis player hospitalized after medical emergency in Tunisia

TUNIS

National tennis player Altuğ Çelikbilek has been hospitalized after suffering a brain hemorrhage during the M15 Monastir tennis tournament in Tunisia.

The 28-year-old collapsed during his semi-final match against Yankı Erel and was immediately taken to the hospital.

The Turkish Tennis Federation announced that Çelikbilek is under close medical supervision and will be transported to Türkiye for surgery. “The health condition of our national athlete is being closely monitored by the Federation and the Turkish Embassy in Tunisia. All necessary support is being provided to him and his family, the Federation said in a statement. “We wish a speedy recovery to our athlete Altuğ Çelikbilek.”

The president of the Turkish Tennis Federation and the Tunisian Embassy are coordinating efforts to ensure his safe transfer. Officials confirmed that surgery is expected to take place soon after his arrival in Türkiye.