Turkish television series gets high attention in Chile

  • April 10 2022 07:00:00

Turkish television series gets high attention in Chile

ISTANBUL
Turkish television series gets high attention in Chile

Sadakatsiz (Unfaithful), a drama and psychological thriller television series which has drawn great attention in Turkey and abroad, has topped the list of most-watched shows with its first episode aired in Chile.

Starring Cansu Dere, Melis Sezen and Caner Cindoruk and aired on private broadcaster Kanal D, the series broke the record by scoring a 13.3 rating for its first episode that was aired in the South American country.

The dominance of Turkish programs in the Latin television industry, which has historically been in the golden grip of Hollywood, has now passed to Istanbul. The broadcast rights of the series, a local adaptation of the British-made Doctor Foster, were recently acquired by HBO Max Latin America.

While the series is expected to make its finale in the 60th episode this season, the actors of the series continue to receive praise from their fans all over the world.

Last year, Dere received an individual achievement award at the ceremony held by the Turkish-Spanish Chamber of Industry and Commerce (CCHT) in Madrid. The award was presented by Spanish pop singer Luz Casal.

Turkish TV series,

SPORTS Scouts to follow young talents in Istanbul’s derby

Scouts to follow young talents in Istanbul’s derby
MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey to lure budget-conscious travelers this year: Study

    Turkey to lure budget-conscious travelers this year: Study

  2. Turkey’s first Nobel laureate ties knot

    Turkey’s first Nobel laureate ties knot

  3. Magnitude-5.2 earthquake hits eastern Turkey

    Magnitude-5.2 earthquake hits eastern Turkey

  4. US President Biden receives Turkey's ambassador

    US President Biden receives Turkey's ambassador

  5. Turkish fishermen in Black Sea closely watch navy boats

    Turkish fishermen in Black Sea closely watch navy boats
Recommended
Prominent film fest kicked off with gala

Prominent film fest kicked off with gala
Magnitude-5.2 earthquake hits eastern Turkey

Magnitude-5.2 earthquake hits eastern Turkey
US President Biden receives Turkeys ambassador

US President Biden receives Turkey's ambassador
Pandemic situation to improve further in summer, say experts

Pandemic situation to improve further in summer, say experts
Turkey to lure budget-conscious travelers this year: Study

Turkey to lure budget-conscious travelers this year: Study
Investigation launched over fuel oil leak at industrial facility

Investigation launched over fuel oil leak at industrial facility
WORLD China’s health system faces raft of challenges as Omicron hits

China’s health system faces raft of challenges as Omicron hits

China is battling its biggest spike in coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic, with millions under lockdown and the healthcare system feeling the pressure.
ECONOMY Tencent shuts game streaming site after China blocks merger

Tencent shuts game streaming site after China blocks merger

Chinese tech giant Tencent will close its game streaming platform, less than a year after authorities blocked a merger that would have powered its drive to take on Amazon’s Twitch.

SPORTS Scouts to follow young talents in Istanbul’s derby

Scouts to follow young talents in Istanbul’s derby

Turkey’s most populous city, Istanbul, will host a meet of the country’s main rivals, Fenerbahçe and Galatasaray, on April 10, with international scouts and football agents attending the “derby of the derbies” to keep eyes on the young talents of both teams.