Turkish television series gets high attention in Chile

ISTANBUL

Sadakatsiz (Unfaithful), a drama and psychological thriller television series which has drawn great attention in Turkey and abroad, has topped the list of most-watched shows with its first episode aired in Chile.

Starring Cansu Dere, Melis Sezen and Caner Cindoruk and aired on private broadcaster Kanal D, the series broke the record by scoring a 13.3 rating for its first episode that was aired in the South American country.

The dominance of Turkish programs in the Latin television industry, which has historically been in the golden grip of Hollywood, has now passed to Istanbul. The broadcast rights of the series, a local adaptation of the British-made Doctor Foster, were recently acquired by HBO Max Latin America.

While the series is expected to make its finale in the 60th episode this season, the actors of the series continue to receive praise from their fans all over the world.

Last year, Dere received an individual achievement award at the ceremony held by the Turkish-Spanish Chamber of Industry and Commerce (CCHT) in Madrid. The award was presented by Spanish pop singer Luz Casal.