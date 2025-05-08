Turkish Technic, Rolls-Royce to establish maintenance facility

ISTANBUL

Turkish Technic, Turkish Airlines' maintenance, repair, and overhaul arm, signed an agreement with Rolls-Royce to establish one of the largest engine maintenance facilities at Istanbul Airport.

The facility will enable Turkish Technic to provide comprehensive maintenance services for Trent XWB-97, Trent XWB-84, and Trent 7000 engines used in Airbus A350 and Airbus A330neo aircraft.

In this new engine facility, Turkish Technic will serve Turkish Airlines' fleet as well as Rolls-Royce's airline customers around the world.

The facility, which will increase the company's annual revenue by approximately 30 percent and establish Turkish Technic as a leader in the engine maintenance market, is expected to generate an annual export contribution of approximately $700 million for the Turkish economy.

“This will make us the third-largest maintenance, repair and operations [MRO] company in the world. We are currently ranked seventh,” said Ahmet Bolat, Turkish Technic's chairman of the Board of Directors, noting that they have an engine maintenance center at Sabiha Gökçen Airport.

The new facility is targeted to be operational by the end of 2027.

When the maintenance center is fully mature in 2036, it will maintain 200 engines per year, according to Bolat.

"This MRO company will generate an annual revenue of $1.5 billion,” he said, noting that they have so far invested $1.1 billion in Istanbul Airport.

Turkish Technic provides maintenance, repair, overhaul, engineering, modification, tailor-made power-by-the-hour and reconfiguration services to many domestic and international customers at five locations.