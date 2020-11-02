Two children rescued from rubble days after İzmir quake

İZMİR
A wounded three-year-old girl was rescued on Nov. 2 days after a powerful magnitude 6.6 earthquake hit Turkey’s Aegean coast.

Elif Perinçek was pulled from debris nearly 65 hours after the quake in the Bayraklı district of the western province of İzmir.

Elif was the 106th person to be rescued from the rubble and was taken to hospital.

About 23 hours after the quake, Elif’s mother, Seher Dereli Perinçek, and her 10-year-old twin siblings, Ezel and Elzem Perinçek, as well as her seven-year-old brother, Umut Perinçek, were pulled from the rubble.

But Umut lost his life, while her mother and other two siblings are under treatment.

 Earlier on Nov. 2, İdil Şirin, a 14-year-old girl, was removed from the rubble, after being trapped for 58 hours.

Onlookers applauded as ambulances carrying the girl rushed to hospital immediately after their rescue.

Her eight-year-old sister, İpek, did not survive.

İdil was reportedly next to her sister under the wreckage, hearing her voice and make noise for a long time.

Having communicated with İdil for about three hours while she was trapped under the rubble, firefighter Bahadır Kuş did all he could to keep her awake.

Staying with the 14-year-old in a narrow tunnel under the debris for hours, Kuş was hospitalized for lying upside down for long hours.

 

 

 

 

