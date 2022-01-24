Turkish team on way to Antarctica for new expedition

ISTANBUL
A Turkish team has departed for Antarctica to conduct scientific research as part of the country’s sixth expedition in Earth’s southernmost continent.

Hasan Mandal, the head of Scientific and Technological Research Council of Turkey (TÜBİTAK), expedition coordinator Burcu Özsoy and researchers from MAM Pole Research Institute bid farewell to the expedition team from Istanbul Airport.

The 20-member team, consisting of scientists, will conduct studies for one-and-a-half months for 14 projects in different fields from earth sciences to life sciences.

Two researchers from Portugal and Bulgaria have also joined the team for the expedition, which was realized under the auspices of the Turkish Presidency in coordination with relevant authorities.

Some domestically-developed technological products will also be tested during the expedition.

Turkey has been conducting research on the “white continent” since 2017.

