Turkish teacher named in top shortlist for global prize

ISTANBUL

A kindergarten teacher from the Central Anatolian province of Kırşehir, Aynur Bayazıt, was included in the top 50 shortlist for the Varkey Foundation Global Teacher Prize in partnership with UNESCO, the United Nations’ education, science and culture agency.

Bayazıt was shortlisted for the prize and was selected from over 12,000 nominations and applications from over 140 countries around the world.

Since Bayazıt works in a school in a disadvantaged area and her teaching practice allows her to devote herself to helping students with autism and other conditions, she wrote 10 books in partnership with the families of her students, printing 2,500 copies to send to schools in other disadvantaged areas.

The books written by Bayazıt have reached 81 cities and thousands of students in Turkey.

The prize was set up to recognize one exceptional teacher who has made an outstanding contribution to the profession.

The winner of the prize will be announced live in London on Oct. 12, 2020.