Turkish tea exported to 104 countries in January-June

TRABZON
Turkish tea, one of the most important agricultural products of the country, was sold to 104 countries in the first six months of the year, primarily to Europe, according to data from the Eastern Black Sea Exporters’ Association (DKİB).

Some 3,000 metric tons of tea from Türkiye were exported, generating $16.9 million in revenue, the data showed, versus 2,897 metric tons totaling $13.9 million in the first half of last year.

Belgium, the United Kingdom and Turkish Cyprus were the top three buyers of Turkish tea.

Turkish tea exports to Belgium reached $7.7 million, while the U.K. bought tea from Türkiye worth $2 million and Turkish Cyprus $1.5 million, according to the DKİB.

More than half of Türkiye’s tea exports originated from the northern coastal city of Rize, accounting for 58 percent and generating $9.8 million in revenue, with Belgium purchasing $7.7 million worth of tea, Turkish Cyprus $718,000 and the United States $310,000 from Rize alone.

Saban Turgut, vice chair of the DKİB’s tea sector division, told state-run Anadolu Agency that the revenue has been encouraging, as the value increased by 22 percent and the volume by 5 percent, showing that Turkish tea exports are growing.

“We will continue our promotional activities to raise awareness for Turkish tea, especially in countries with high purchasing power,” he said.

