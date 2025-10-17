Turkish, Syrian foreign ministers discuss follow-up to Ankara security talks

ANKARA
Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan held a phone call with his Syrian counterpart, Hassan al-Shaibani, on Oct. 17.

According to Turkish diplomatic sources, Fidan and Shaibani discussed the follow-up of issues addressed during last weekend’s security meeting between officials of the two countries in Ankara.

During a security cooperation meeting in Ankara last week, both parties agreed to strengthen cooperation to protect Syria's gains, Fidan said on Turkish social media platform NSosyal.

"We do not see Syria’s security as separate from Türkiye's. We will continue to provide all kinds of support to our Syrian brothers on this path," Fidan said following last week's meeting, which was also attended by National Defense Minister Yaşar Güler, National Intelligence Organization head İbrahim Kalın, and their Syrian counterparts, including Syrian Foreign Minister Hassan al-Shaibani, Defense Minister Murhaf Abu Qasra, and intelligence chief Hussein al-Salame.

 

 

 

 

