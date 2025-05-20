Turkish swimmers attacked by shark in Pacific Ocean

Turkish open water swimmers Yasemin Altıntaş and Murat Öz were attacked by a shark while attempting to cross the Molokai Channel off the coast of Hawaii, one of the most challenging open water marathon routes in the world.

Despite the ordeal, both athletes survived; Öz sustained injuries to his lower back, while Altıntaş escaped unharmed.

The 45-kilometer Molokai Channel, known for its treacherous conditions and strong currents, was the next milestone for the Turkish duo pursuing the prestigious “Oceans Seven” challenge. After waiting nearly three weeks in Hawaii for favorable weather conditions, they launched their swim from South Papohaku Beach on the evening of May 17.

“We had been waiting for 20 days for the right window,” Öz said. “Just when we thought it wouldn’t happen, a brief calm between two storms appeared, and we decided to seize the chance.”

However, at the 21-kilometer mark, during a planned feeding break, the unexpected occurred. First, Altıntaş encountered an octopus, which wrapped around her, followed moments later by a sudden shark attack.

The assailant was identified as a “cookiecutter shark,” a species known for inflicting circular wounds on its prey. The shark bit Öz on the lower back, ending the attempt prematurely.

Their support crew acted swiftly, evacuating the athletes to the nearest coastal hospital. According to pilot Michael Twigg-Smith, who was part of the technical team, the swim had been progressing well.

“The wind was giving a good push from the east, and the current was manageable. Had this not happened, they would’ve surely completed the crossing.”

In light of the attack, organizers have announced that night swims will no longer be permitted in the Molokai Channel due to safety concerns. After receiving initial treatment, the athletes began their journey back to Türkiye.

Altıntaş and Öz had previously completed the 32.3 kilometer Catalina Channel swim in California in September 2023 in 13 hours and 4 minutes, a notable achievement in their pursuit of Oceans Seven.

