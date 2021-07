Turkish swimmer wins gold at European Junior Championships

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency

Turkish swimmer Merve Tuncel bagged a gold medal in the women's 1,500-meter freestyle at the 2021 European Junior Swimming Championships in Rome on July 10.

She broke the European record after finishing the race with a time of 15.55.23.

Another Turkish athlete Deniz Ertan claimed the silver by completing the race at 16.14.26, followed by Paula Fernandez Otero from Spain with 16.19.92.