Turkish swimmer sets Euro record in 50m breaststroke

  • November 06 2020 09:26:35

Turkish swimmer sets Euro record in 50m breaststroke

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Turkish swimmer sets Euro record in 50m breaststroke

Turkish swimmer Emre Sakçı on Nov. 5 made history, breaking his own and the European record in the men's 50-meter breaststroke category.

"Turkish swimmer @Sakciemree [Emre Sakçı] won in the 50M Breaststroke, setting a new European record of 25.29 seconds that was only 0.04 seconds away from breaking the world record (25.25)!," the International Swimming League (ISL) said on Instagram, covering the competition in Budapest, Hungary.

Sakçı, 22, last month broke the record in the same competition – the ISL – with a time of 25.50.

Retired South African athlete Cameron van der Burgh still has the short course world record in men's 50-meter breaststroke with 25.25 seconds, set in the Berlin leg of the 2009 International Swimming Federation (FINA) World Cup.

Mehmet Muharrem Kasapoğlu, Turkey’s youth and sports minister, congratulated Sakçı on setting a new record and wished him success in the future.

Sakçı honors quake victims in Turkey

In his victory, Sakçı also commemorated the victims of last week’s earthquake in İzmir, on the Turkish Aegean.

Before Thursday's contest in Hungary, Sakçı wrote "İzmir" on his chest in honor of quake victims.

After winning the breaststroke, Sakçı made a heart-shape hand gesture over the word İzmir on his chest to show his solidarity and support.

Last week's deadly quake in İzmir saw buildings reduced to rubble. There were emotional scenes as rescue workers pulled out survivors.

The death toll from the magnitude-6.6 quake rose to 114 as of Nov. 4, and over 1,000 were injured.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Minister repeats warning over continuing rise in cases in Istanbul, across Turkey

    Minister repeats warning over continuing rise in cases in Istanbul, across Turkey

  2. Some 800,000 buildings should be demolished: Concrete association president

    Some 800,000 buildings should be demolished: Concrete association president

  3. Step Istanbul to take place with virus measures

    Step Istanbul to take place with virus measures

  4. MHP leader says Ankara should focus on its strategy with US, not new president

    MHP leader says Ankara should focus on its strategy with US, not new president

  5. Trump erupts as Biden closes in on US presidency

    Trump erupts as Biden closes in on US presidency
Recommended
Intercontinental Istanbul marathon to kick off Sunday

Intercontinental Istanbul marathon to kick off Sunday

Wrestler Rıza Kayaalp named athlete of year

Wrestler Rıza Kayaalp named athlete of year

Başakşehir cheerful after win over Manchester United

Başakşehir cheerful after win over Manchester United
Fenerbahçe beat Antalyaspor with late penalty

Fenerbahçe beat Antalyaspor with late penalty 
UEFA Champions League: Başakşehir to host Manchester United

UEFA Champions League: Başakşehir to host Manchester United
Beşiktaş defeat Yeni Malatyaspor 1-0 in Süper Lig

Beşiktaş defeat Yeni Malatyaspor 1-0 in Süper Lig

WORLD Kosovo President Thaci arrested, moved to The Hague to face war crimes charges

Kosovo President Thaci arrested, moved to The Hague to face war crimes charges

Former Kosovo President Hashim Thaci, a wartime hero turned politician, was arrested and transferred to the detention center of the Kosovo Tribunal in The Hague, the Netherlands, on Nov. 5 to face charges of war crimes.
ECONOMY Turkey has helped exporters with $260 mln in 2020: Minister

Turkey has helped exporters with $260 mln in 2020: Minister

The government in 2020 so far has provided 1.78 billion Turkish liras ($260 million) to support exporters struggling amid the coronavirus pandemic, the country's trade minister said on Nov. 5. 
SPORTS Turkish swimmer sets Euro record in 50m breaststroke

Turkish swimmer sets Euro record in 50m breaststroke

Turkish swimmer Emre Sakçı on Nov. 5 made history, breaking his own and the European record in the men's 50-meter breaststroke category.