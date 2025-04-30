Turkish swimmer conquers treacherous Kaiwi Channel

MUĞLA

Turkish open water swimmer Aysu Türkoğlu has successfully crossed Hawaii’s formidable Kaiwi Channel, victoriously completing the fifth leg of the Oceans Seven challenge.

Türkoğlu completed the 42-kilometer channel between the islands of Moloka'i and O'ahu in 21 hours, becoming the youngest Turkish swimmer to finish this route, according to local media.

Regarded as one of the most perilous swimming routes in the world, the Kaiwi Channel's powerful currents and waves made Türkoğlu's total swim nearly 60 kilometers long.

In a statement shared by her management team, Türkoğlu expressed that the crossing provided her with entirely new experiences, from battling 3-meter-high waves to facing sudden shifts in weather.

"Now, I’m turning my focus to the next leg of the journey. I’m deeply grateful to everyone who has supported me.”

Seven open water channel swims make up the Oceans Seven marathon swimming challenge.

Türkoğlu is aiming to complete all seven swims in the Oceans Seven series within five years, an achievement that would secure her a place in the Guinness World Records.

Her next goals are the Strait of Gibraltar and Japan’s Tsugaru Strait.

So far, she has successfully crossed the English Channel, the North Channel, New Zealand’s Cook Strait and the Catalina Channel in California.

With her Catalina swim in 2024, which marked the completion of the fourth leg of the challenge, the 23-year-old Turkish swimmer earned the prestigious "Triple Crown of Open Water Swimming."