Turkish Super Lig to resume on June 12

  • May 29 2020 09:21:28

ISTANBUL- Anadolu Agency
The Turkish Football Federation announced on May 28 that the top-tier Super Lig games will resume on June 12.

The federation said that all preparations were completed after the decision to restart the matches on June 12 was taken "with a joint agreement and request of the federation and 18 Super Lig clubs" to complete the remaining part
of the season.

It added that semifinal second leg matches of the Ziraat Turkish Cup will be held on June 16 and 18.

Fenerbahçe will play against Trabzonspor on June 16 while Aytemiz Alanyaspor will take on Fraport-TAV Antalyaspor on June 18.

The federation also added that five substitutes option will be allowed in Super Lig and Turkish Cup games.

"As FIFA and UEFA have always highlighted, it has been found appropriate to determine the champion of the league and the relegated teams with sporting results, and a consensus has been reached to complete the season in the announced status," it added.

In March the coronavirus pandemic forced Turkey to suspend nationwide competitions.

