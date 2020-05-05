Turkish Süper Lig player tests positive for coronavirus

  • May 05 2020 15:46:28

Turkish Süper Lig player tests positive for coronavirus

ANKARA
Turkish Süper Lig player tests positive for coronavirus

A footballer from Ankaragücü has tested positive for coronavirus, the Turkish Süper Lig announced on May 5.

Ankaragücü said in a statement that all players, technical staff and personnel in the club’s training ground were tested on May 4, and one player tested positive.

Although the Ankara club did not disclose the player’s name, reports on the Turkish media said it was Senegalese midfielder Ricardo Faty.

“Further tests were made for our player urgently. He was hospitalized and his treatment began,” said the club.

Updates regarding the player’s health will be announced, the statement added.

Turkish media have reported that the Turkish Football Federation (TFF) prepares to restart the league competition, which was suspended on March 19, in the second half of June.

Süper Lig leader Trabzonspor, Fenerbahçe, Alanyaspor, Kasımpaşa, Denizlispor and Göztepe all began having limited training sessions on May 5.

Trabzonspor said on its website that a group of first team players returned to the club’s facilities following a 45-day lockdown period.

The team’s Norwegian star Alexander Sorloth, the top goal scorer in the league with 19 goals, did not join the training session, since he has been in quarantine at a dormitory since April 22 after traveling to Norway amid the pandemic.

The 24-year-old’s quarantine process is expected to end later this week if everything goes well.

Turkey,

MOST POPULAR

  1. President Erdoğan reveals coronavirus normalization plan

    President Erdoğan reveals coronavirus normalization plan

  2. Top 25 Turkish TV series, according to Forbes

    Top 25 Turkish TV series, according to Forbes

  3. Russia and Turkey’s charm offensive to the West

    Russia and Turkey’s charm offensive to the West

  4. Nearly 500 unlicensed buildings demolished in resort towns

    Nearly 500 unlicensed buildings demolished in resort towns

  5. The Cypriot ‘şeftali’ debate

    The Cypriot ‘şeftali’ debate
Recommended
Fenerbahçe star named EuroLeague Women MVP

Fenerbahçe star named EuroLeague Women MVP
French player Moerman feels safer in Turkey amid pandemic

French player Moerman feels safer in Turkey amid pandemic
Volunteers organize online chess tournament amid lockdown

Volunteers organize online chess tournament amid lockdown
Olympics: Turkish runner struck from past games

Olympics: Turkish runner struck from past games
Turkish football player dies in car accident

Turkish football player dies in car accident
Galatasaray head coach beats coronavirus

Galatasaray head coach beats coronavirus
WORLD Libyan military strikes vehicles of Haftar militias

Libyan military strikes vehicles of Haftar militias

The Libyan military targeted two vehicles belonging to militias loyal to renegade commander Khalifa Haftar in an airstrike.  
ECONOMY Major auto factories to reopen by May 11: Minister

Major auto factories to reopen by May 11: Minister

As Turkey eases coronavirus measures, all major automotive factories in the country will restart operations by May 11, the country's industry and technology minister said on May 5.
SPORTS Turkish Süper Lig player tests positive for coronavirus

Turkish Süper Lig player tests positive for coronavirus

A footballer from Ankaragücü has tested positive for coronavirus, the Turkish Süper Lig announced on May 5.