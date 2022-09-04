Turkish Sufi thinker passes away at 83

ISTANBUL

Author and Sufi thinker Ömer Tuğrul İnançer has died at the age of 83 in Istanbul.

The funeral ceremony for İnançer, known as the last head of Pir Nurettin Cerrahi lodge in Karagümrük district, will be held on Sept. 5.

Several politicians and public figures extended their condolences over the death of the 83-year-old.

“I am deeply saddened by the death of a very valuable Sufi and person of heart. I wish Allah’s mercy to Ömer Tuğrul İnançer and condolences to his family. May his place be in heaven and his degree be high,” President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said.

In a social media post, Parliament Speaker Mustafa Şentop said, “Our precious elder Ömer Tuğrul İnançer, one of the guides of our heartland, who was instrumental in spreading the wisdom of Sufism, passed away. I wish patience to his family. May his soul rest in heaven and get rewarded with a high degree.”

Born in the northwestern province of Bursa, İnançer has various articles on Sufism. He also took part in various radio and television programs as a guest artist and speaker.