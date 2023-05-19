Turkish students receive diplomas from Swedish King

ISTANBUL

In a proud moment, two Turkish students studying in Sweden have received their diplomas from Swedish King Carl XVI Gustaf.

Berrak Pınar Uluer and Selin Helvacıoğlu, who were selected for the Royal Foundation’s young leadership program with their work within the scope of the Swedish-Turkish Youth Federation (Turkiska Ungdomsförbundet - TUF), successfully completed the training and received their diplomas.

Uluer and Helvacıoğlu received their diplomas from the King of Sweden at a ceremony held at the Bernadotte Library of the Royal Palace on May 15.

Uluer stated that after completing her undergraduate studies at Boğaziçi University, she came to Sweden in 2017 to pursue studies in linguistics and bilingualism, then worked as a research assistant at Uppsala University and started teaching English in educational institutions at different levels.

“I believe that a world where immigrant communities can overcome the barriers in front of them and make their voices heard when it comes to their rights is possible. I aim to continue my career in academia with a Ph.D.,” Uluer said.

Helvacıoğlu, who came to Sweden while she was still in high school and continued her education in the dental department of Karolinska Institute, stated that she aims to continue her career at the university.

Alçın Mutlu Hafif, secretary-general of the Swedish Turkish Youth Federation, stated that it is very valuable that the young people operating within the Federation were selected for the leadership program.

“We are trying to strengthen the Turkish youth in Sweden with our integration-oriented work and contribute to their prominence in all areas of society. We believe that strong and educated Turkish youth who can effectively apply democratic values in social life and reflect this to their leadership competencies will make a name for themselves in Sweden in the future as they do today.”

More than a thousand candidates apply to the Royal Foundation’s leadership program every year, and this year, around 100 people were selected.