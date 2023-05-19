Turkish students receive diplomas from Swedish King

Turkish students receive diplomas from Swedish King

ISTANBUL
Turkish students receive diplomas from Swedish King

In a proud moment, two Turkish students studying in Sweden have received their diplomas from Swedish King Carl XVI Gustaf.

Berrak Pınar Uluer and Selin Helvacıoğlu, who were selected for the Royal Foundation’s young leadership program with their work within the scope of the Swedish-Turkish Youth Federation (Turkiska Ungdomsförbundet - TUF), successfully completed the training and received their diplomas.

Uluer and Helvacıoğlu received their diplomas from the King of Sweden at a ceremony held at the Bernadotte Library of the Royal Palace on May 15.

Uluer stated that after completing her undergraduate studies at Boğaziçi University, she came to Sweden in 2017 to pursue studies in linguistics and bilingualism, then worked as a research assistant at Uppsala University and started teaching English in educational institutions at different levels.

“I believe that a world where immigrant communities can overcome the barriers in front of them and make their voices heard when it comes to their rights is possible. I aim to continue my career in academia with a Ph.D.,” Uluer said.

Helvacıoğlu, who came to Sweden while she was still in high school and continued her education in the dental department of Karolinska Institute, stated that she aims to continue her career at the university.

Alçın Mutlu Hafif, secretary-general of the Swedish Turkish Youth Federation, stated that it is very valuable that the young people operating within the Federation were selected for the leadership program.

“We are trying to strengthen the Turkish youth in Sweden with our integration-oriented work and contribute to their prominence in all areas of society. We believe that strong and educated Turkish youth who can effectively apply democratic values in social life and reflect this to their leadership competencies will make a name for themselves in Sweden in the future as they do today.”

More than a thousand candidates apply to the Royal Foundation’s leadership program every year, and this year, around 100 people were selected.

TÜRKIYE Ankara condemns raids on the Al-Aqsa Mosque

Ankara condemns raids on the Al-Aqsa Mosque
LATEST NEWS

  1. Ankara condemns raids on the Al-Aqsa Mosque

    Ankara condemns raids on the Al-Aqsa Mosque

  2. Erdoğan calls on Turks abroad to vote in runoff polls

    Erdoğan calls on Turks abroad to vote in runoff polls

  3. Russia fires 30 cruise missiles at Ukrainian targets; Ukraine says 29 were shot down

    Russia fires 30 cruise missiles at Ukrainian targets; Ukraine says 29 were shot down

  4. Xi says China, Central Asia must 'fully unleash' potential

    Xi says China, Central Asia must 'fully unleash' potential

  5. G7 leaders visit Hiroshima memorial in shadow of new threats

    G7 leaders visit Hiroshima memorial in shadow of new threats
Recommended
Ankara condemns raids on the Al-Aqsa Mosque

Ankara condemns raids on the Al-Aqsa Mosque
Erdoğan calls on Turks abroad to vote in runoff polls

Erdoğan calls on Turks abroad to vote in runoff polls
Nation marks Youth and Sports Day, commemorates Atatürk

Nation marks Youth and Sports Day, commemorates Atatürk
First seafood receives geographical indication

First seafood receives geographical indication
Wetlands 1.5 times size of Marmara Sea disappeared’

Wetlands 1.5 times size of Marmara Sea disappeared’
Ballot boxes reinstalled at Istanbul Airport, customs gates

Ballot boxes reinstalled at Istanbul Airport, customs gates
WORLD Russia fires 30 cruise missiles at Ukrainian targets; Ukraine says 29 were shot down

Russia fires 30 cruise missiles at Ukrainian targets; Ukraine says 29 were shot down

Russia fired 30 cruise missiles against different parts of Ukraine early Thursday in the latest nighttime test of Ukrainian air defenses, which shot down 29 of them, officials said.

ECONOMY Inflation expectations decline in May

Inflation expectations decline in May

The end-year inflation expectations in the Central Bank’s latest survey of market participants eased from 37.77 in April to 37.17 percent in May.
SPORTS Women receive order of 114,000 bocce balls from France

Women receive order of 114,000 bocce balls from France

Women workers who opened a workshop together to produce bocce balls after receiving relevant training as part of a project in the southern province of Burdur have received a massive order for 114,000 bocce balls from France.