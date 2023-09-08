Turkish students chat with astronaut via radio

Turkish students chat with astronaut via radio

Zülal Atagün - IZMIR
Turkish students chat with astronaut via radio

In a first for the nation, students from a public school in the western province of İzmir were able to connect to the space station via radio and pose questions to astronaut Jasmin Moghbeli.

Students of a school in Gaziemir district communicated with the orbiting space station via radio to talk to Iranian astronaut Jasmin Moghbeli within the scope of the project called “Turkish Children in Space in the 100th Year of the Republic.”

The project was initiated by an eighth grader named Pembesu, the daughter of Ali Rıza Özsaran, Türkiye’s first amateur radio operator to talk to an astronaut in space.

Pembesu, who transferred her self-made radio to the computer, submitted the project she wrote together with her teachers to NASA.

The project was selected among 50 other schools’ projects. The school became the first and only public school in the country to be selected by NASA to communicate with a space station.

On Sept. 6, a connection was established between İzmir and the NASA Communication Ground Station in the U.S., then with the International Space Station (ISS).

About 20 students talked to the astronaut asking questions in English for 10 minutes, posing questions such as “Does space have a smell?” and “What do you miss the most on Earth?”

Izmir,

TÜRKIYE Crypto boss sentenced to over 11,000 years

Crypto boss sentenced to over 11,000 years
LATEST NEWS

  1. Crypto boss sentenced to over 11,000 years

    Crypto boss sentenced to over 11,000 years

  2. North Korea launches new 'tactical nuclear attack submarine'

    North Korea launches new 'tactical nuclear attack submarine'

  3. Hong Kong flooded by heaviest rainfall in 140 years

    Hong Kong flooded by heaviest rainfall in 140 years

  4. Ex-Trump trade advisor Navarro guilty of contempt of Congress

    Ex-Trump trade advisor Navarro guilty of contempt of Congress

  5. Erdoğan to attend G-20 summit in India

    Erdoğan to attend G-20 summit in India
Recommended
Crypto boss sentenced to over 11,000 years

Crypto boss sentenced to over 11,000 years
Erdoğan to attend G-20 summit in India

Erdoğan to attend G-20 summit in India

American explorer trapped 3,000 feet deep in cave awaits difficult rescue

American explorer trapped 3,000 feet deep in cave awaits difficult rescue
Attack on nurse sparks outrage on social media

Attack on nurse sparks outrage on social media
Marmaras pinas offers hope for mucilage recovery

Marmara's pinas offers hope for mucilage recovery
Museum numbers surge in Türkiye, TÜİK data show

Museum numbers surge in Türkiye, TÜİK data show
WORLD North Korea launches new tactical nuclear attack submarine

North Korea launches new 'tactical nuclear attack submarine'

North Korea has launched its first "tactical nuclear attack submarine" as part of its effort to strengthen its naval force, state media said Friday.

ECONOMY Turkish Airlines’ orders for A350-900 reach 40 aircraft

Turkish Airlines’ orders for A350-900 reach 40 aircraft

Türkiye’s national flag carrier, Turkish Airlines, has announced a new order for 10 additional A350-900 aircraft, taking its total for the type to 40, plane maker Airbus has announced.

SPORTS European victory boosts interest in volleyball lessons

European victory boosts interest in volleyball lessons

According to data from a prominent service providing platform, the Turkish Women's Volleyball Team's successes on the world stage has raised interest in volleyball nationally, particularly among young girls, and increased the demand for volleyball lessons by 180 percent.