Turkish students awarded in int’l science fair

ISTANBUL

Several Turkish high school students received awards in one of the world’s most prestigious science and engineering competitions with projects in various fields, the country’s industry and technology minister said on May 22.

“Competing in the Regeneron International Science and Engineering Fair (ISEF) with 10 different projects, 13 Turkish students claimed their awards in a “historic achievement,” Mustafa Varank said on Twitter.

Varank stressed that Turkey’s Scientific and Technological Research Council (TÜBİTAK) would always continue to support students in the country.

ISEF announced the winners of the competition on its website on May 22.

Each year more than 1,800 ninth through twelfth graders earn the right to compete at Regeneron ISEF by winning a top prize at a Society-affiliated local, regional, state, or national science fair.