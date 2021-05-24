Turkish students awarded in int’l science fair

  • May 24 2021 07:00:00

Turkish students awarded in int’l science fair

ISTANBUL
Turkish students awarded in int’l science fair

Several Turkish high school students received awards in one of the world’s most prestigious science and engineering competitions with projects in various fields, the country’s industry and technology minister said on May 22.

“Competing in the Regeneron International Science and Engineering Fair (ISEF) with 10 different projects, 13 Turkish students claimed their awards in a “historic achievement,” Mustafa Varank said on Twitter.

Varank stressed that Turkey’s Scientific and Technological Research Council (TÜBİTAK) would always continue to support students in the country.

ISEF announced the winners of the competition on its website on May 22.

Each year more than 1,800 ninth through twelfth graders earn the right to compete at Regeneron ISEF by winning a top prize at a Society-affiliated local, regional, state, or national science fair.

WORLD Turkish Cyprus to offer quarantine-free vacation to visitors

Turkish Cyprus to offer quarantine-free vacation to visitors
MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey to administer 30 mln doses of BioNTech jabs in June, says minister

    Turkey to administer 30 mln doses of BioNTech jabs in June, says minister

  2. Scores of Israeli settlers force their way into Al-Aqsa

    Scores of Israeli settlers force their way into Al-Aqsa

  3. Turkey in favor of good relations with Greece: Defense minister

    Turkey in favor of good relations with Greece: Defense minister

  4. Why was Turkey late in choosing BioNTech vaccine?

    Why was Turkey late in choosing BioNTech vaccine?

  5. Turkey marks 65th death anniversary of heroine Nene Hatun

    Turkey marks 65th death anniversary of heroine Nene Hatun
Recommended
Turkeys Yapı Kredi secures $962 mln syndication loan

Turkey's Yapı Kredi secures $962 mln syndication loan
New company launches up 32 pct in four months

New company launches up 32 pct in four months
Turkish Airlines begins trial use of digital health wallet

Turkish Airlines begins trial use of digital health wallet
WhatsApp, Turkey make contradictory statements on data privacy update

WhatsApp, Turkey make contradictory statements on data privacy update
Increasing water scarcity is threatening agricultural production: Op-ed

Increasing water scarcity is threatening agricultural production: Op-ed
Turkish Airlines marks 88th anniversary

Turkish Airlines marks 88th anniversary
WORLD Turkish Cyprus to offer quarantine-free vacation to visitors

Turkish Cyprus to offer quarantine-free vacation to visitors

Turkish Cyprus authorities have introduced a new arrangement to ensure that tourists who come to the island have a safe and healthy holiday without mandatory quarantine.
ECONOMY Turkish students awarded in int’l science fair

Turkish students awarded in int’l science fair

Several Turkish high school students received awards in one of the world’s most prestigious science and engineering competitions with projects in various fields, the country’s industry and technology minister said on May 22.
SPORTS Galatasaray defender Marcao extends stay at club

Galatasaray defender Marcao extends stay at club

Brazilian central defender Marcos do Nascimento Teixeira (Marcao) on May 22 renewed his contract with Galatasaray until 2024, the Turkish football club announced.