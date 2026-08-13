Turkish State Railways launches Istanbul stork study

Turkish State Railways launches Istanbul stork study

ISTANBUL
Turkish State Railways launches Istanbul stork study

Storks rest on railway power poles surrended by green trees during a bright orange sunset.

Turkish State Railways has launched a scientific study with universities to prevent migrating storks from hitting electrification facilities in Istanbul’s Küçükçekmece district on the European side.


The agency stepped up protective measures and partnered with institutions to analyze flight behavior after storks migrating over the Küçükçekmece Lake and Tahtakale route sustained injuries by contacting power lines.


Field teams are identifying high-risk zones and installing bird deterrent devices to stop storks and other birds from landing on dangerous sections. The joint study will determine if the current protective systems require upgrades.


Experts are investigating possible shifts in migration patterns because the railway line has operated for many years without similar incidents. They will compare current routes with past movements to understand why interactions spiked this season and determine potential causes.


Following field inspections with academics, the agency will evaluate implementing additional protective systems in risky areas. Teams will work on guiding birds to safer zones and creating secure landing spots.


Turkish State Railways implements similar wildlife and environmental protection measures across different projects. The agency built a 2,500-square-meter ecological bridge on the Beylikova-Sazak section of the Ankara-Eskişehir High-Speed Train Line to ensure safe passage for animals and protect habitat integrity.


For the Çerkezköy-Kapıkule High-Speed Railway Project, authorities rehabilitated topographically degraded and erosion-prone pasture areas. The agency installed noise barriers to shield residential zones and livestock activities from train sounds.


Istanbul serves as a major bottleneck for millions of migratory birds traveling between Europe and Africa twice a year. The Küçükçekmece Lake provides a crucial resting and feeding area for these flocks navigating through heavy urban infrastructure.

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