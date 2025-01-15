Turkish space firm Fergani's 1st satellite launched into space

ISTANBUL

Turkish space firm Fergani Space launched its first satellite, the firm announced Tuesday on X.

The Turkish Space Agency also confirmed that SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket launched the FGN-100-d1 satellite into space, ushering in a new era in the Small Geostationary Satellite (SGEO) category.

"The satellite, which will offer global coverage in the field of communication and geo-positioning, will pioneer the technologies of the future," the agency said on X.

The Transporter-12 mission from the Vandenberg Space Force Base in the US carried 131 payloads including cube satellites, microsatellites and orbital transfer vehicles as well as the FGN-100-d1.

The firing test of the Fergani satellite's hydrogen peroxide space engine was successfully carried out in May last year.

The satellites of Plan-S, another Turkish space firm, were also launched by the same mission.

The space agency said Plan-S continues to develop global solutions in IoT and 6G NTN communication technologies with its new commercial satellites.

To date, the company has successfully launched nine satellites into space and continues to expand its IoT satellite network target, the agency added.