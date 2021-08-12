Turkish, South Korean central banks sign swap agreement 

  • August 12 2021 09:53:21

The Turkish and South Korean central banks have signed a bilateral swap agreement allowing for the exchanging of local currencies of up to 2.3 trillion Korean won or 17.5 billion Turkish liras (around $2 billion), said an official announcement.

"The effective period is three years from today, and could be extended by mutual agreement between the two sides," the Bank of Korea said on Aug. 12. 

The agreement was signed by Turkish Central Bank Governor Şahap Kavcıoğlu and his counterpart Juyeol Lee.

The swap agreement aims to boost bilateral trade through a swap-financed trade settlement facility and promote financial cooperation for the economic development of both sides, the bank stressed.

