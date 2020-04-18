Turkish soldiers, Red Crescent help elderly

  • April 18 2020 11:04:46

Turkish soldiers, Red Crescent help elderly

AĞRI- Anadolu Agency
Turkish soldiers, Red Crescent help elderly

The Turkish Armed Forces and Red Crescent volunteers helped an elderly man with chronic lung disease get a new oxygen tank on April 17 in eastern Turkey.

Mehmet Kahraman, 81, lives in Sulucem village in Ağri province and suffers from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). When his oxygen tank went empty, he called 156, the emergency number for the Gendarmery Forces.

The Social Support Group, including volunteers from the Turkish Red Crescent and Gendarmery Forces in Sulucem secured an oxygen tank from a state hospital in the village and delivered it to Kahraman.

Due to measures to curb the spread of the virus, people older than 65 years and those with chronic conditions are prevented from leaving their homes in Turkey, but they can ask for help from the Social Support Group.


