Turkish soldier killed in terrorist attack in Iraq

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency

A Turkish soldier was killed in a terrorist attack in northern Iraq, the National Defense Ministry said on April 15.

“On April 15, 2020, in the Hakurk region of northern Iraq, a hero fellow soldier was martyred by the explosion of a mine/handmade explosive previously placed by terrorists from the separatist terrorist organization PKK,” the ministry said in a statement.

Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar posted a message of condolence on his Twitter account and extended his condolences to the family of the soldier and the Turkish nation.

On May 27, Turkey launched Operation Claw against the PKK in Hakurk followed by its second and third phases in July and late August.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the European Union- has been responsible for the deaths of nearly 40,000 people including women, children and infants.