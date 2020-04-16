Turkish soldier killed in terrorist attack in Iraq

  • April 16 2020 09:46:01

Turkish soldier killed in terrorist attack in Iraq

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
Turkish soldier killed in terrorist attack in Iraq

A Turkish soldier was killed in a terrorist attack in northern Iraq, the National Defense Ministry said on April 15. 

“On April 15, 2020, in the Hakurk region of northern Iraq, a hero fellow soldier was martyred by the explosion of a mine/handmade explosive previously placed by terrorists from the separatist terrorist organization PKK,” the ministry said in a statement.

Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar posted a message of condolence on his Twitter account and extended his condolences to the family of the soldier and the Turkish nation.

On May 27, Turkey launched Operation Claw against the PKK in Hakurk followed by its second and third phases in July and late August.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the European Union- has been responsible for the deaths of nearly 40,000 people including women, children and infants.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Quarantines imposed in 227 residential areas in 58 provinces

    Quarantines imposed in 227 residential areas in 58 provinces

  2. Turkey begins distribution of cash aid to households

    Turkey begins distribution of cash aid to households

  3. Turkey completes first phase of vaccine efforts

    Turkey completes first phase of vaccine efforts

  4. Coronavirus death toll reaches 1,518, with 69,392 total cases

    Coronavirus death toll reaches 1,518, with 69,392 total cases

  5. Construction on Salda Lake beach sparks fury

    Construction on Salda Lake beach sparks fury
Recommended
Azerbaijani leader thanks Turkey for show of solidarity

Azerbaijani leader thanks Turkey for show of solidarity
Ankara sends aid to Arab countries to fight coronavirus

Ankara sends aid to Arab countries to fight coronavirus

Britain thanks NATO ally Turkey for coronavirus support

Britain thanks NATO ally Turkey for coronavirus support
Defense Minister Akar joins NATO meeting on COVID-19

Defense Minister Akar joins NATO meeting on COVID-19

Turkey passes bill to tackle pandemics impact

Turkey passes bill to tackle pandemic's impact

Two chief Turkish Airlines pilots die from COVID-19

Two chief Turkish Airlines pilots die from COVID-19
WORLD Global coronavirus death toll crosses 130,000 mark

Global coronavirus death toll crosses 130,000 mark

The global death toll from the novel coronavirus crossed the 130,000 mark on April 16, according to Johns Hopkins University.
ECONOMY Turkish contact-tracing app to be unveiled soon

Turkish contact-tracing app to be unveiled soon

A mobile application developed by young Turkish entrepreneurs to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus will be presented to users soon, one of its developers has said.

SPORTS Galatasaray head coach beats coronavirus

Galatasaray head coach beats coronavirus

Galatasaray's head coach Fatih Terim tested negative for the new coronavirus on April 15 after receiving a positive test late last month.